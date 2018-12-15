Peter Wright enters the fray on Sunday at the World Darts Championship

Peter Wright begins his bid for a maiden World Championship title on Sunday evening, while Dave Chisnall and Paul Lim also feature on another action-packed day of darts at the Alexandra Palace.

Mardle's One to Watch....

Wayne Mardle believes this year's World Championship could prove to be a springboard for Dave Chisnall heading into 2019

Josh Payne will play Dave Chisnall on Sunday afternoon after beating Jeff Smith and I think that could be a really great game, I really do.

I'm looking forward to seeing Chizzy because I think if he can just not panic and play the game how he used to play it, as in that care-free rhythm that he had, I think he might surprise a few.

I don't think there will be an upset here though. I think Chizzy beats Josh Payne. He can play well at this World Championship and can do himself a few favours in order to kick on in 2019.

Gabriel Clemens v Aden Kirk (R1)

Kirk caused one of the biggest upsets in UK Open history to defeat Phil Taylor back in 2014

Gabriel Clemens and Aden Kirk become the latest debutants to collide as they kick off Sunday's World Championship action.

Clemens has performed impressively on the Pro Tour in 2018; reaching a maiden final on the Players Championship circuit in May.

Kirk, who famously defeated Phil Taylor in one of the biggest shocks in UK Open history back in 2014, edged out Madars Razma to seal qualification in last month's PDPA qualifier.

William O'Connor v Yordi Meeuwisse (R1)

O'Connor reached his first PDC final at the 2018 European Darts Matchplay, losing to Michael van Gerwen

James Wilson will take on the winner of Sunday's clash between William O'Connor and Dutch debutant Yordi Meeuwisse in round-two.

O'Connor was beaten in round-one by Steve Beaton in last year's event, but the Irishman has enjoyed an impressive 2018 and reached his first PDC final at the European Darts Matchplay.

Meeuwisse, a PDC Tour-Card holder from 2016-2017, will make his Ally Pally bow after winning the Western Europe Qualifier- where he saw off his compatriot Fabian Roosenbrand in the final.

Brendan Dolan v Yuanjun Liu (R1)

Brendan Dolan is still yet to go beyond the second round of a World Darts Championship

Former World Grand Prix finalist Brendan Dolan kicks off his campaign against Chinese qualifier Yuanjun Liu, with the winner set to play 14th seed Joe Cullen in the second-round.

'The History-Maker' is making his 11th consecutive appearance at the Alexandra Palace, but he's yet to go beyond the second-round stage.

Liu clinched his Ally Pally debut after prevailing in the PDC China Qualifier, but he possesses valuable big-stage experience, having made two appearances at both the World Cup of Darts and the Shanghai Darts Masters.

Dave Chisnall v Josh Payne (R2)

Chisnall has never gone beyond the quarter-finals at the Alexandra Palace

Dave Chisnall headlines Sunday afternoon's action as he faces 2017 World Youth finalist Josh Payne.

Chisnall was beaten 3-0 by Vincent van der Voort in his opening match last year, which saw him left out of this year's Premier League.

However, the St Helens star has reached the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and World Series Finals this year, and he'll be desperate to make amends for last year's disappointment.

Luke Humphries v Adam Hunt (R1)

Humphries has topped the PDC Development Tour rankings in each of the last two years

Talented young-guns Luke Humphries and Adam Hunt clash for the right to play former Lakeside world champion Stephen Bunting in the second-round.

Humphries, who topped the Development Tour Order of Merit for the second consecutive year, was beaten in the preliminary round by Jeff Smith at last year's event.

Meanwhile, Hunt clinched his qualification after coming through the last-chance PDPA qualifier in Milton Keynes, beating former Lakeside winner Richie Burnett in the decisive rubber.

Matthew Edgar v Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Former Lakeside quarter-finalist Darius Labanauskas will make his PDC World Championship debut this year

Matthew Edgar and Darius Labanauskus battle it out for the right to take on five-time world champion Raymond in Monday's second-round.

Edgar will make his World Championship bow after sealing the final Pro Tour qualification spot following Corey Cadby's withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Labanauskas won the Nordic and Baltic qualifier to become the first player to represent Lithuania at the PDC World Championship, having previously competed in the last four BDO World Championships.

Ross Smith v Paul Lim (R1)

Paul Lim secured a famous win over Mark Webster last year, before missing double 12 for a nine-darter against Gary Anderson

Paul Lim makes his 11th PDC World Championship appearance against Pro Tour qualifier Ross Smith, with a showdown against fifth seed Daryl Gurney the reward for the winner.

Lim registered the first nine-darter in World Championship history in 1990, and he rolled back the years last year; dumping out Mark Webster in round-one before wiring double 12 for a nine-darter against Gary Anderson.

'The Singapore Slinger' is the oldest player in this year's field at the age of 64, whilst Smith returns to Ally Pally after a five-year hiatus; having lost 3-0 to Simon Whitlock in the 2014 edition.

Peter Wright v Alcinas/Ross (R2)

The 2014 runner-up will be looking to return to form after enduring a disappointing few months

Peter Wright brings Sunday's action to a close at the World Darts Championship, as he faces either Toni Alcinas or Craig Ross for a place in round-three.

Wright was dumped out in the second round of last year's event by an inspired Jamie Lewis, therefore he'll be looking to make amends on his Alexandra Palace return.

The 2014 runner-up has failed to reach the quarter-finals in any of his last four televised events, but he's still reached finals at the Champions League of Darts and World Grand Prix this year, while also winning the Melbourne Darts Masters.

You can follow every dart from every session of the World Darts Championships on Sky Sports Darts, check out the full schedule here. You can also stay up to date with all the action behind the scenes by following us @SkySportsDarts