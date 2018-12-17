Toni Alcinas savours 'special moment' after stunning Peter Wright

2:03 Toni Alcinas kicked off the leg with his sixth maximum and closed out a stunning victory with a 13-darter on double 16 Toni Alcinas kicked off the leg with his sixth maximum and closed out a stunning victory with a 13-darter on double 16

Toni Alcinas caused the biggest upset of the World Championship so far with a 3-1 win over Peter Wright on Sunday night.

Although Wright hadn't been on top form coming to the Alexandra Palace, not many were expecting him to make such an early exit, but he ran into a fired-up Alcinas who took the tie by storm right from the off.

The Spaniard won the first two sets before Snakebite found his feet in the match, as the Scotsman won the third set 3-0 to bring it back to 2-1.

0:57 Having squandered a multitude of opportunities in the previous leg, Peter Wright produced a stunning 167 checkout to save the set, with Alcinas poised on 71! Having squandered a multitude of opportunities in the previous leg, Peter Wright produced a stunning 167 checkout to save the set, with Alcinas poised on 71!

With the third seed growing into the game, it was going to take something special for Alcinas to get over the line, and he did just that in the fourth set's deciding leg as he clinched the match with a 13-darter against the throw.

"I played really well and I'm happy," noted Alcinas after the victory. "I had played against Peter several times and could never beat him. He didn't play his best game but it was still a hard match and I had to play well to win.

"It is a special moment for me and I hope I can go even further now."

0:15 Alcinas hit an impressive 102 checkout in the first leg of the third set Alcinas hit an impressive 102 checkout in the first leg of the third set

The Spanish star ranks this triumph as his greatest individual victory: "This is the [biggest] win for me since the World Cup 2010, with my best friend Carlos Rodriguez against Phil Taylor and James Wade. But my second best win is here against Peter."

'The Samurai' is now through to the third round where he will face Benito van Pas or Jim Long.

You can follow every dart from every session of the World Darts Championships on Sky Sports Darts, check out the full schedule here. You can also stay up to date with all the action behind the scenes by following us @SkySportsDarts