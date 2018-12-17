Raymond van Barneveld shocked by Darius Labanauskas at World Darts Championship

Raymond van Barneveld crashed out on a dramatic night of action at the World Darts Championship

Raymond van Barneveld followed Peter Wright in crashing out of the World Darts Championship after a shock second-round defeat to Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas.

Third-seed Wright bowed out of the tournament after losing 3-1 to Toni Alcinas on Sunday evening, and Labanauskas condemned Van Barneveld to just his second opening-round defeat in the history of the PDC Championship on a dramatic night at Alexandra Palace.

Van Barneveld, who announced last month that he would retire from professional darts after the 2020 World Championship, had not dropped a set in his opening match at a World Championship since his shock exit against James Richardson in 2012.

However, Van Barneveld struggled throughout against world No 108 Labanauskas, converting just nine of his 38 attempts at a double.

The Lithuanian competed in four BDO World Championships and reached the quarter-finals in 2017, but victory over the five-time world champion on darts' biggest stage will surely rank among the greatest triumphs of his career.

Raymond van Barneveld's penultimate World Championship campaign ended in a first-round defeat, as he was beaten 3-2 by Darius Labanauskas in a dramatic affair.

The Dutchman failed to settle as Labanauskas breezed to the opening set, averaging 102 compared to Barney's 79. However, Van Barneveld restored parity at one set apiece after clinching the second in a decider, converting a clinical 72 kill to complete a 14-dart combination.

Nevertheless, the turning point came in the deciding leg of set three. Labanauskas required double six but strayed into double 10, gifting Van Barneveld an opportunity to lead 2-1.

Labanauskas celebrates after claiming a historic win

However, Van Barneveld spurned four darts for the set, as 'Lucky D' regained the lead. Barney battled to a nervy fourth set to force a decider, but the Dutchman's doubling woes persisted.

Labanauskas squandered 11 darts at double in an extraordinary start to set five, but Van Barneveld still could not capitalise.

He missed four darts to secure the lead for the first time as Labanauskas eventually closed it out via double one, before RVB missed six more at a double in the second leg as the Lithuanian sank double 16 to move to the cusp of victory.

The Ally Pally crowd were vociferous in their chants of 'Barney Army' but the doyen of Dutch darts was unable to muster up any brilliance on this occasion, wiring the bull for a 132 skin-saver, as Labanauskas closed out a historic win on double four.

Vincent van der Voort 3-1 Lourence Ilagan, First Round

Vincent van der Voort secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Lourence Ilagan to set up a second-round showdown against Darren Webster on Tuesday afternoon.

Ilagan scooped four titles on the inaugural PDC Asian Tour this year and he relished the big-stage occasion; averaging 95.52, landing five maximums and taking out two ton-plus finishes.

However, the Philippines qualifier was left to rue missed opportunities in the final two sets, as Van der Voort held his nerve to reach the second round for the 11th time in 12 years.

'The Dutch Destroyer' kicked off proceedings with 15 and 14 dart legs en route to clinching the opening set, but Ilagan responded superbly; converting crucial 120 and 81 checkouts to restore parity at one set apiece.

The qualifier then registered four maximums in the opening four legs of the third set, but he wired double eight to move 2-1 ahead and Van der Voort capitalised; converting a two-dart 64 combination to win the set in 14 darts.

Ilagan drew first blood in the fourth with a clinical 106 kill, which he followed up with a 13-dart break.

Nevertheless, he then spurned four set darts in the next two legs and experience told, with Van der Voort firing in five perfect darts in the decisive leg of the set; wrapping up the win with a 13-dart break of throw.

Devon Petersen 3-2 Wayne Jones, First Round

Devon Petersen survived six match darts to edge out Wayne Jones in a dramatic last-leg decider and set up a clash with 11th seed Ian White in round two.

'Dancing Devon' stormed into a 2-0 lead but Jones fought back impressively, only to falter in the closing stages as Petersen progressed with an 84.79 average, four maximums and three ton-plus checkouts.

Petersen won a hard-fought opening set which saw all five legs go with throw, with neither player missing a dart at double.

The South African then breezed to the second set without reply, but Jones dispatched a clinical 102 kill early in set three, as he embarked on a run of five consecutive legs to turn the match on its head.

Petersen stopped the rot with a sublime 121 on the bull, followed by a 14-dart hold, but Jones held his nerve to sink tops and force a deciding set.

The fifth and final set went the distance, but both players were fraught with nerves. Petersen was first to a finish in the decider but he spurned seven match darts, only for Jones to squander six at a double, before Devon finally sealed victory with a 27-dart leg on double two.

