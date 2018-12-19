James Wade and Michael Smith are two of the biggest names in action on Wednesday at the World Championship

Three of the world's top 10 are in action on Wednesday at the World Darts Championship as Simon Whitlock, James Wade and Michael Smith enter the fray.

Webster's One to Watch...

"I like the Joe Cullen vs Brendan Dolan game. It's a bit of a contrast in styles and there's a lot on it - particularly for Joe. Joe has got to make that next step in his career now. He wants to be in the Premier League, he wants to be in the big tournaments and the draw has opened up for him here. It's a tough test. Brendan won't be fazed, he does his own thing whereas Joe is a rhythm player.

Cullen sits 14th in the Order of Merit

"It's a big challenge for Joe and I hope he's not looking too far ahead in the draw, because obviously it's opened up with Peter Wright going out. It's a winnable quarter for him now and looking on to the semi's, they are the steps he has got to take.

"He played marvellously in Blackpool, he was very unlucky missing those doubles against Gary Anderson. Brendan Dolan is a slow methodical player, but he won't be rattled and Joe's record is not particularly great against him so it's a big hurdle for him if he wants to progress, so I'll be keeping an eye on that game."

Nathan Aspinall v Geert Nentjes (R1)

Nathan Aspinall won his first PDC title back in September

Former World Youth finalist Nathan Aspinall kicks off Wednesday's proceedings against Dutch youngster Geert Nentjes in a battle of the Ally Pally debutants.

Aspinall has enjoyed a strong 2018 and qualified via the Pro Tour Order of Merit, having won his maiden PDC title at a Players Championship event in September.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Nentjes sealed his Ally Pally qualification as one of the two highest ranked players on the PDC Development Tour, and he'll be looking to set up a tie against Gerwyn Price in round two.

Jeffrey de Graaf v Noel Malicdem (R1)

Jeffrey de Graaf will be hoping to end his World Championship hoodoo

Jeffrey de Graaf and Noel Malicdem will lock horns for the right to take on Australian ace Kyle Anderson in Friday's second round.

De Graaf suffered four consecutive first-round defeats at the Lakeside, and his PDC World Championship debut in 2017 culminated in an opening round loss to his compatriot Jelle Klaasen.

However, the Dutchman will be hoping to break his World Championship hoodoo against Malicdem, who sealed his Ally Pally debut after finishing in the top four of the rankings on the inaugural PDC Asian Tour.

Joe Cullen v Brendan Dolan (R2)

Joe Cullen will be hoping to reach the third round of the World Championship for the first time in his career

Joe Cullen kicks off his World Championship campaign against Brendan Dolan on Wednesday afternoon at the Ally Pally.

'The Rockstar' has a miserable record at this tournament- losing in the first round in seven of his eight appearances, but the 14th seed will sense an opportunity after his potential last 16 opponent Peter Wright was dumped out on Sunday.

Dolan secured his place in round two with a comprehensive straight sets win over Chinese qualifier Yuanjun Liu, and 'The History-Maker' will be bidding to go beyond the second round for the first time in his career.

Kim Huybrechts v Daniel Larsson (R2)

Huybrechts has not registered a televised win since reaching the second round of this year's World Matchplay

Kim Huybrechts will be hoping to avenge last year's first-round exit when he plays Daniel Larsson for a place in the third round.

The Belgian, seeded 21st at this year's event, was beaten by James Richardson in his opener 12 months ago, and barring a run to the last 16 of March's UK Open, he's endured another poor year in major TV events.

Larsson has already claimed one scalp in his tournament after an opening-round win over former Ally Pally quarter-finalist Robert Thornton, with the Swede looking to secure another upset and set up a last-32 meeting with Dave Chisnall.

James Wilson v William O'Connor (R2)

Former BDO number one Wilson was beaten in the second round by Michael van Gerwen last year

James Wilson kicks off Tuesday's evening session against William O'Connor, who breezed past Yordi Meeuwisse in Sunday's first round.

The Irishman was beaten on his Alexandra Palace debut by Steve Beaton 12 months ago, but he's enjoyed the best year of his career; reaching the European Darts Matchplay final in July.

Wilson also reached the final of a European Tour event in September and he's risen to 26th on the PDC Order of Merit, having also reached the World Grand Prix quarter-finals earlier this year.

Simon Whitlock v Ryan Joyce (R2)

Whitlock has been one of the most consistent performers in major TV events in 2018

Two-time world finalist Simon Whitlock gets his campaign underway against Ryan Joyce, who defeated Anastasia Dobromyslova 3-0 in his opener on Monday night.

'The Wizard' is eighth seed at this year's event, having reached October's European Championship Final, whilst also registering quarter-final appearances at the World Matchplay and Grand Slam of Darts.

Meanwhile, former BDO Gold Cup winner Joyce qualified via the Pro Tour Order of Merit, and produced three ton-plus finishes to ease past Dobromyslova in his first round tie.

Michael Smith v Ron Meulenkamp (R2)

Smith is one of the most in-form players in world darts at present

Tenth seed Michael Smith will be hoping to make his mark at this year's World Championship as he takes on Ron Meulenkamp in his opener.

'Bully Boy' has enjoyed a breakthrough 2018; winning the Shanghai Masters and reaching finals at both the Premier League and World Series Finals, with many tipping the St Helen's star to progress through the bottom half of the draw.

Meulenkamp is into the second round for the first time after the Dutchman came back from two sets down to defeat Brazil's Diogo Portela in a five-set thriller, having lost in his previous two appearances at Alexandra Palace.

James Wade v Seigo Asada (R2)

Wade's scooped nine major televised titles, but the World Championship crown has proven elusive thus far

James Wade begins his bid for a maiden World Championship title against Seigo Asada to conclude Wednesday's action.

'The Machine' ended a four-year wait for a major title by winning back-to-back titles at the European Championship and World Series Finals, taking his tally of televised titles to nine.

Asada, who won October's Professional Darts Japan Qualifier in Tokyo, claimed his first Ally Pally victory in the opening round after coming back from two sets down to see off Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski.

