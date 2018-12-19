Stephen Fry talks tungsten with The Darts Show Podcast

The Darts Show podcast have a very special Christmas guest - Mr Stephen Fry

The Darts Show Podcast were very lucky to spend an hour with Stephen Fry to talk all things darts for our Christmas special.

To crown the festive period in style, and our seventh episode we have the first of our tungsten head to heads with the actor, writer, broadcaster and national treasure.

Fry brought the house down on Sky Sports in 2010 at the Premier League when he joined the legendary Sid Waddell and Rod Harrington in the commentary box for a moment that has gone down in broadcasting history.

In his own inimitable fashion, Fry reveals what his darts nickname would be and the conflict between a dramatic entrance tune or, like Peter Wright, something to get the party started - you'll have to listen to find out.

On top of that, we find out where the Fry candle for tungsten was lit and how the sport helped him through one of his toughest times last Christmas.

In true Fry fashion there are plenty of witty anecdotes along the way, revealing an interest in WWE, the occasional Hollywood storyline and also turning interviewer as he grills Colin Lloyd on the psychology of darts.

