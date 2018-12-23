Adrian Lewis sets up Michael Van Gerwen showdown as Rob Cross marches on

Adrian Lewis set up a fourth round meeting with Michael van Gerwen

Adrian Lewis and Rob Cross impressed in routine third-round victories at the World Darts Championship on Sunday night, while Nathan Aspinall caused another shock.

After an enthralling afternoon session which saw James Wade dig deep to survive, Lewis and Cross were hoping to not join the growing list of high-profile casualties at this year's tournament.

'Jackpot' and 'Voltage' eased to 4-0 wins over Darius Labanauskas and Cristo Reyes respectively but Aspinall, conqueror of Gerwyn Price in round two, defeated Kyle Anderson 4-1 to make his way through to the last 16.

Sunday evening results Adrian Lewis 4-0 Darius Labanauskas Nathan Aspinall 4-1 Kyle Anderson Rob Cross 4-0 Cristo Reyes

Adrian Lewis 4-0 Darius Labanauskas, Third Round

1:44 Lewis takes on MVG in the fourth round Lewis takes on MVG in the fourth round

Lewis looked in impressive form in a comfortable victory over Labanauskas. 'Jackpot' averaged 97.43, and was lethal on doubles, with a finishing rate of 12/23.

'Lucky D' failed to apply pressure against the throw, and doubling woes meant that any slip-ups from Lewis went unpunished. The Lithuanian thrower wasn't as clinical as he was in his second-round victory over Raymond van Barneveld.

Lewis concentrated on his own game, nailing seven 180s to ease through the tie in straight sets, as he dropped just three legs.

1:03 Lewis finished off in style Lewis finished off in style

The two-time champion set up a fourth-round meeting with Michael van Gerwen, and Lewis will be quietly confident of causing a major shock against the world No 1 with his return to form.

Nathan Aspinall 4-1 Kyle Anderson, Third Round

0:43 Aspinall was clinical throughout Aspinall was clinical throughout

Aspinall backed up his shock win over Price with a clinical victory against 27th-seed Anderson.

The Australian looked to be off to a flyer in the early stages, taking a 2-0 lead in the first set. However, 'The Asp' fought back and took the set against the odds. From there, the unseeded Englishman didn't look back, powering to the second set.

While 'The Original' fought back to take the third, there was a defining leg in the fourth set - with Anderson on throw at 1-1, he missed six darts at D12, leaving an opening for Aspinall to break.

'The Asp' took full advantage, kicking on for a 4-1 victory with an average of 96.61, as he hit 12/34 on doubles.

The English underdog will now begin to dream, in a quarter void of big names. He will face Steve West or Devon Petersen in the fourth round.

Rob Cross 4-0 Cristo Reyes, Third Round

0:49 Cross grew into the match as it went on Cross grew into the match as it went on

Defending champion Cross is through to the fourth round after a comfortable 4-0 victory over 31st seed Reyes, averaging 101.72.

Cross had a slow start to the game, averaging under 90 in the first set, but the 'Spartan' failed to apply any real pressure. Reyes won just one leg in the first two sets as 'Voltage' began to find his range.

From there, the Cross kicked on, winning a tense third set 3-2, breaking throw in the deciding leg.

In the fourth set, the Spaniard raised his game, breaking throw with a 12-darter to open the set, and holding with a 10-darter. However, Cross broke back with a 147 checkout, and kicked on to close out a 4-0 victory.

'Voltage' will face the winner of Dimitri van den Bergh vs Luke Humphries, with fans enthralled by the prospect of Cross meeting the 'Dreammaker' in a repeat of last year's quarter-final.

