World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson moves into semi-finals

Gary Anderson moved into the World Championship semi-finals

Gary Anderson moved into the World Darts Championship semi-finals with a convincing 5-2 victory over Dave Chisnall at Alexandra Palace.

Anderson needed final-set deciders to see off Jermaine Wattimena and Chris Dobey in previous rounds, but produced his best performance of the tournament so far to defeat the 12th seed on Saturday afternoon.

The two-time world champion struck 18 maximums and fired a 103.03 average against the Englishman, booking Anderson a place in the last four for the fourth time in five years.

5:05 Gary Anderson says he wants to play Michael van Gerwen next after reaching the World Darts Championship semi-finals Gary Anderson says he wants to play Michael van Gerwen next after reaching the World Darts Championship semi-finals

Anderson now faces a potential semi-final against world No 1 Michael van Gerwen, who faces Ryan Joyce on Saturday evening, while Nathan Aspinall will play either Luke Humphries or Michael Smith in the last four after claiming a 5-1 win over Brendan Dolan.

Live World Darts Championship Live on

Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson won six of his first seven legs on his way to seeing off Dave Chisnall and moving a step closer in his bid for a third world title.

5:05 Gary Anderson says he wants to play Michael van Gerwen next after reaching the World Darts Championship semi-finals Gary Anderson says he wants to play Michael van Gerwen next after reaching the World Darts Championship semi-finals

Anderson fired an 11-darter to break Chisnall's throw and take the opening set in straight legs, before taking the second 3-1 and racing ahead in the third with back-to-back 13-darters.

Chisnall responded with a 121 checkout only for Anderson to take out a 109 finish in the next and move into a three-set advantage, before Chisnall came back in the fourth to win a final-leg decider.

A stunning 130 saw Anderson complete the fifth set in style and although Chisnall held throw to take the next set and reduce the deficit, Anderson did the same the seventh and took out tops at the second attempt to sign off with a 15-darter.

0:48 Anderson signed off his 5-2 win with a 48 checkout Anderson signed off his 5-2 win with a 48 checkout

Nathan Aspinall v Brendan Dolan

Nathan Aspinall continued his remarkable Ally Pally debut by thrashing Brendan Dolan in the opening quarter-final.

2:21 Nathan Aspinall reflects on reaching the World Darts Championship semi-finals for the first time Nathan Aspinall reflects on reaching the World Darts Championship semi-finals for the first time

The 27-year-old won his first four sets on his way victory, posting a 99.72 average - his highest of the tournament - to see off the Northern Irishman and reach the last four.

Aspinall broke Dolan twice to take the opening set in straight legs and came through the second in a final-leg decider, before posting an 11-darter and a 132 checkout to move into a 3-0 lead.

A 14-darter against the throw sealed the fourth set for the Englishman before Dolan responded to take the next in straight legs, only for Aspinall to take next 3-1 and complete his win with a 96 checkout.

0:47 Aspinall sealed his victory with a 96 checkout on Saturday afternoon Aspinall sealed his victory with a 96 checkout on Saturday afternoon

You can follow every dart from every session of the World Darts Championships on Sky Sports Darts, check out the full schedule here. You can also stay up to date with all the action behind the scenes by following us @SkySportsDarts