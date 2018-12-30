WATCH: Michael Smith's fantastic five ton-plus finishes

1:25 Michael Smith produced five ton-plus finishes to defeat Nathan Aspinall in a high-quality World Championship semi-final Michael Smith produced five ton-plus finishes to defeat Nathan Aspinall in a high-quality World Championship semi-final

Michael Smith produced a sensational display of finishing to defeat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 and seal a spot in his first World Championship final.

'Bully Boy' averaged 105.22, crashed in an incredible 17 maximums and converted five ton-plus finishes to record a 6-3 victory over Aspinall, who produced the performance of his career in defeat.

Smith raced to the opening set in less than five minutes, before producing a brilliant 108 checkout on double 17 to draw first blood in set two.

'Bully Boy' sealed the set with an exhibition tops-tops 100 finish and he appeared to be cruising, having won the opening seven legs of the semi-final.

The 10th seed conjured up a brilliant 136 checkout in set four, but he was unable to prevent an inspired Aspinall from restoring parity at two sets apiece.

The magnificent standard continued as the pair traded blows, but Smith's fourth three-figure finish proved decisive, as he fired in a sensational 130 checkout on the bullseye en route to winning the eighth set and establishing a 5-3 cushion.

Smith had the advantage of throw in set nine and the Premier League finalist held his nerve superbly, sealing a famous victory with a majestic 121 outshot on tops.

The St Helen's star set a new record for the number of maximums hit in a World Championship semi-final, with his tally of 17 usurping Michael van Gerwen's previous record of 16, set during last year's sudden-death epic against Rob Cross.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Laura Woods, Smith said: "I've never felt like that ever. I just don't want to cry live on TV! I'm so happy I'm in the final and I don't know what to say.

"Those first two sets I was cruising and then he decided to come back and I went: 'I'm going to have to do something now'.

"I just kept carrying on the way I started and Nathan got better and better and better. I just took my chances when they came."

'Bully Boy' endured double-trouble during his quarter-final tie against Luke Humphries, but he was clinical against Aspinall, boasting an impressive 51 per cent checkout success rate.

Although his five ton-plus finishes were particularly eye-catching, Smith took out a pivotal 93 checkout on double nine to clinch the fifth set in a deciding leg, with Aspinall poised on 47 after just nine darts against the throw.

"That double nine - that's my favourite double from now on. I never missed it once," Smith quipped.

"I've come into this and every game I've played and I've been the favourite, because Nathan (Aspinall) took a lot of people out, Luke Humphries took a lot of people out and I was there to clean up the mess.

"I was so nervous but I'm so glad that I held everything together and got the job done. I'm one step away now from living my dream."

