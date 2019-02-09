Michael van Gerwen wins Players Championship 1 on first day of 2019 ProTour

1:43 A round-up of all the action from the opening day of the Premier League Darts. A round-up of all the action from the opening day of the Premier League Darts.

Michael van Gerwen won the Players Championship 1 title with an 8-4 win over Jermaine Wattimena on Saturday.

The world No 1 continued his winning start to 2019, having been victorious at the World Darts Championship then beating Michael Smith on the opening night of Premier League Darts.

Van Gerwen hit four 105-plus averages on the first day of the 2019 ProTour and is now unbeaten in 18 matches.

"I am proud of how I played today, especially in the final," said Van Gerwen.

"It's always a big achievement to win a ProTour because there are 127 players who all want to beat me, there is a huge target on my back.

"I had to work really hard to win this today, you have to be at your best against these players and I'm already looking forward to tomorrow."

Elsewhere in the tournament, Glen Durrant lost 6-5 to Alan Tabern in his first match as a PDC full-time player.

Durrant must rebound quickly because he replaces the injured Gary Anderson on Thursday in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports, against Daryl Gurney.

Premier League stars Rob Cross, Gurney, James Wade, Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld were all eliminated by the last-16 stage on Saturday.

Scott Baker, playing in his first PDC event, beat Cross then Kyle Anderson before losing to Van Gerwen in the semi-final.

'Bully Boy' Smith, beaten by Van Gerwen last Thursday in the Premier League, lost to Peter Wright in the quarter-final despite having a 112 average.

Players Championship 1

Saturday February 9, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Last 16

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Mark Dudbridge

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Kyle Anderson 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Scott Baker 6-0 Stephen Burton

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Ian White

Harry Ward 6-3 Diogo Portela

Michael Smith 6-0 Joe Cullen

Peter Wright 6-2 Mick Todd

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Scott Baker 6-3 Kyle Anderson

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Harry Ward

Peter Wright 6-5 Michael Smith

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Scott Baker

Jermaine Wattimena 7-2 Peter Wright

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-4 Jermaine Wattimena

What comes next? Thursday, February 14 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow Peter Wright vs Michael Smith Rob Cross vs James Wade Raymond van Barneveld vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Mensur Suljovic vs Michael van Gerwen

The Premier League heads to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow for night two on Thursday, February 14.