Michael van Gerwen wins Players Championship 1 on first day of 2019 ProTour
But bad news for PDC newcomer Glen Durrant...
Last Updated: 09/02/19 7:36pm
Michael van Gerwen won the Players Championship 1 title with an 8-4 win over Jermaine Wattimena on Saturday.
Live Premier League Darts
February 14, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
The world No 1 continued his winning start to 2019, having been victorious at the World Darts Championship then beating Michael Smith on the opening night of Premier League Darts.
Van Gerwen hit four 105-plus averages on the first day of the 2019 ProTour and is now unbeaten in 18 matches.
"I am proud of how I played today, especially in the final," said Van Gerwen.
"It's always a big achievement to win a ProTour because there are 127 players who all want to beat me, there is a huge target on my back.
"I had to work really hard to win this today, you have to be at your best against these players and I'm already looking forward to tomorrow."
Elsewhere in the tournament, Glen Durrant lost 6-5 to Alan Tabern in his first match as a PDC full-time player.
Durrant must rebound quickly because he replaces the injured Gary Anderson on Thursday in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports, against Daryl Gurney.
Premier League stars Rob Cross, Gurney, James Wade, Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld were all eliminated by the last-16 stage on Saturday.
Scott Baker, playing in his first PDC event, beat Cross then Kyle Anderson before losing to Van Gerwen in the semi-final.
'Bully Boy' Smith, beaten by Van Gerwen last Thursday in the Premier League, lost to Peter Wright in the quarter-final despite having a 112 average.
Players Championship 1
Saturday February 9, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan
Last 16
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Mark Dudbridge
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan
Kyle Anderson 6-4 Andrew Gilding
Scott Baker 6-0 Stephen Burton
Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Ian White
Harry Ward 6-3 Diogo Portela
Michael Smith 6-0 Joe Cullen
Peter Wright 6-2 Mick Todd
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Jonny Clayton
Scott Baker 6-3 Kyle Anderson
Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Harry Ward
Peter Wright 6-5 Michael Smith
Semi-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Scott Baker
Jermaine Wattimena 7-2 Peter Wright
Final
Michael van Gerwen 8-4 Jermaine Wattimena
What comes next? Thursday, February 14 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
|Peter Wright
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Rob Cross
|vs
|James Wade
|Raymond van Barneveld
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Glen Durrant
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
The Premier League heads to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow for night two on Thursday, February 14. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts