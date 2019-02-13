Is itime for a Premier League Darts nine-darter?
Watch Premier League Darts from Glasgow live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Thursday
Last Updated: 13/02/19 3:17pm
A record-setting four nine-darters were struck on the same day last weekend – but we haven't seen a Premier League perfect leg since 2017.
Live Premier League Darts
February 14, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Is it finally time for your favourite player to etch their name into darting folklore on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports?
Dave Chisnall, Michael van Gerwen, Chris Dobey and Geert Nentjes hit nine-darters in the ProTour on Sunday, which will hopefully give this week's Premier League players some inspiration in Glasgow.
😯 FOUR nine-darters?! 😯— Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) February 10, 2019
Explained: https://t.co/uGJZTC5Pew pic.twitter.com/xJkv0yG6Ms
Watch every nine-darter in Premier League history in the video at the top of this page.
The PL Darts nine-dart club
Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley, 2006
Raymond van Barneveld v Terry Jenkins, 2010
Phil Taylor hit two nine-darters v James Wade in 2010 final
Phil Taylor v Kevin Painter, 2012
Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton, 2012
Adrian Lewis v James Wade, 2016
Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, 2017
What comes next? Thursday, February 14 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
|Peter Wright
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Rob Cross
|vs
|James Wade
|Raymond van Barneveld
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Glen Durrant
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
The Premier League heads to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow for night two on Thursday, February 14. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts