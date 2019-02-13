Is itime for a Premier League Darts nine-darter?

5:56 Premier League Darts has witnessed eight nine-darters in its history - watch them all here... Premier League Darts has witnessed eight nine-darters in its history - watch them all here...

A record-setting four nine-darters were struck on the same day last weekend – but we haven't seen a Premier League perfect leg since 2017.

Is it finally time for your favourite player to etch their name into darting folklore on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports?

Dave Chisnall, Michael van Gerwen, Chris Dobey and Geert Nentjes hit nine-darters in the ProTour on Sunday, which will hopefully give this week's Premier League players some inspiration in Glasgow.

Watch every nine-darter in Premier League history in the video at the top of this page.

The PL Darts nine-dart club

Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley, 2006

Raymond van Barneveld v Terry Jenkins, 2010

Phil Taylor hit two nine-darters v James Wade in 2010 final

Phil Taylor v Kevin Painter, 2012

Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton, 2012

Adrian Lewis v James Wade, 2016

Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, 2017

What comes next? Thursday, February 14 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow Peter Wright vs Michael Smith Rob Cross vs James Wade Raymond van Barneveld vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Mensur Suljovic vs Michael van Gerwen

