Luke Humphries explains 'panic and anxiety' issues

Luke Humphries has revealed his struggles with mental health issues, and may need to take a break from darts.

A candid social media post on Monday night from Humphries said that "panic and anxiety will not take my dream away from being world champion one day".

He also vowed to get "the professional help I need" but has not yet decided whether an extended hiatus from darts is warranted.

A statement from myself... I’m facing my troubles face on with some great advice I’ve had from some of the most experienced people behind me. It will be a long road to recovery but I will get there! 💪🏻🎯 pic.twitter.com/u2bEqM5Njq — Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) April 29, 2019

The 24-year-old was one of the World Darts Championship's breakout stars earlier this year, eventually finishing as a quarter-finalist.

He became one of the nine contenders that played a game each during Premier League Darts, and drew 6-6 against Gerwyn Price.

Colin Lloyd told The Darts Show podcast: "[Maybe] I could help push him in the right direction, because of the experiences I have gone through. Maybe it would help? That would be great.

"People like Luke can't be allowed to just drift away. Maybe a sports psychologist would help.

"I would hate to see someone like him go into obscurity because no-one steps up to the plate and says 'I can help'.

"He has got so much talent. He knows what is going on - how his body reacts, how his mind reacts.

"He is such a classy player. He got a chance at the World Championship and took it with heavy scoring and big finishes."