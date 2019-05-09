Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney on-stage bust-up

2:32 Watch the bedlam here! Watch the bedlam here!

Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney pushed and shoved each other during Premier League Darts on Thursday.

Security separated the angry duo moments after their 7-7 draw, which keeps both men outside the play-off places with one week still to go.

Price had been unhappy with the crowd's booing and, when he nailed a checkout, he taunted them.

0:53 Gerwyn Price earlier riled up the crowd... Gerwyn Price earlier riled up the crowd...

Gurney then sealed a point and mocked Price, which caused the ruckus.

Wayne Mardle said: "Daryl was the initial aggressor. Price is in a position where he cannot react because he has a possible suspended ban hanging over him, from the Grand Slam.

2:13 Wayne Mardle said Daryl Gurney was the aggressor Wayne Mardle said Daryl Gurney was the aggressor

"He cannot react. I don't know what Price did wrong. We don't know what was said.

"All we know is that, at the end, Gurney was the aggressor. Price had his back to Gurney."

Watch it unfold in the video at the top!