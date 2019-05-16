Premier League Darts: Wayne Mardle's predictions

Wayne Mardle has made his predictions

The race for the Premier League play-offs is on so Wayne Mardle looked into his crystal ball to predict the outcomes...

James Wade, Mensur Suljovic, Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price are all in contention for two spots to join Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen in the tournament finale.

This is what Wayne expects to happen...

As it stands

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

This is a knockout game for Price. He doesn't have to worry about anyone else - he's on first, he has to accumulate 18 points, and hope that is enough. Win or bust.

A draw may see Price through but he cannot think like that. It's do or die.

Wright is eighth, can't qualify for The O2, but he is playing better. He is starting to look like himself. Wright is doing some things right, which isn't good news for Price.

But Price is there to be reckoned with. He looked like an also-ran last year but not anymore.

Prediction: Wright wins. I like what he's doing at the moment. Forget statistics, he is playing better.

Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith

The pressure has been building and building. Last week Gurney lost control, his aggression was over the top.

Gurney will have to play well because Smith, statistically, has been very good apart from his doubling which has been atrocious.

Smith's scoring is up there, like it was last year. Gurney must take his chances and hope Smith doesn't suddenly have a pearler of a night on the outer ring.

Prediction: Draw. That might be enough for Gurney…

Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic

It will be in the back of Price and Gurney's mind that Suljovic plays Van Gerwen, so has more chance of losing than winning.

Suljovic has got away with five defeats because every player has picked up points.

Van Gerwen is better than Suljovic week-in week-out. Van Gerwen's doubling has seen him through but his scoring hasn't been great. Suljovic needs to get going ASAP.

Prediction: I don't see Suljovic getting anything.

James Wade vs Rob Cross

Wade knows a win is good enough. Wade, Cross and Van Gerwen are the only likely three winners of the Premier League title.

Rob Cross is in contention for the title

Wade has done himself favours with leg difference. He beat Gurney 7-0. Now Gurney is +2 leg difference, Wade is +18.

Prediction: Cross wins it in the last leg but it doesn't matter a jot to Wade.

