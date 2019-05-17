Premier League Darts: How the action unfolded in Leeds

Michael van Gerwen secured top spot in the Premier League for the seventh straight season as the league phase culminated on a dramatic evening in Leeds.

Van Gerwen defeated Mensur Suljovic 8-5 to end the Austrian's Play-Off hopes, before James Wade, who was assured of his top-four spot prior to taking on Rob Cross, defeated 'Voltage' 8-6 to deny Cross the £25,000 bonus for topping the table.

Gerwyn Price produced a sparkling display in the night's opener to ease past Peter Wright 8-3, but he was denied a Play-Off place after Daryl Gurney defeated Michael Smith by the same scoreline.

Here were the best bits from a night of thrills and spills at the First Direct Arena...

The best checkout

Price produced the highest checkout of the evening, converting a stunning 142.

Moment of the night

Gurney produced a classy display to defeat last year's finalist Smith 8-3 in Leeds, averaging 101.8 in the process. His reaction to the win said it all.

Double-trouble

Wade and Cross are two of the best double-hitters in world darts, but both men struggled in the finishing department in the penultimate leg of the contest, with 'The Machine' spurning six match darts.

Tweet of the night

Since losing the 2017 final, Peter Wright's record in the last two Premier Leagues has been: 6 wins, 11 draws, 15 losses — Christopher Kempf (@ochepedia) May 16, 2019

Final Standings

Van Gerwen tops the Premier League table for the seventh straight season and he will take on Gurney in the semi-finals, with the Northern Irishman having done the double over him in the league phase.

The other semi-final will see Wade and Cross collide, after the nine-time major winner denied Cross top spot.

