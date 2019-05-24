Premier League Darts: How the action unfolded on Finals Night at The O2

Michael van Gerwen continued his darting dominance with an 11-5 victory over Rob Cross to claim his fifth Premier League title at The O2 on Thursday.

Having topped the table for the seventh successive season, Van Gerwen defeated Daryl Gurney 10-7 in the last four, to maintain his record of having never failed to reach the Premier League final since his debut in 2013.

Cross defeated 2009 Premier League champion James Wade 10-5 in the second semi-final to set up a clash between the world's top two in Thursday's showpiece.

Nevertheless, 'Mighty Mike' came out on top in convincing fashion to claim his fourth consecutive Premier League crown.

Here were the best bits from a night of drama at The O2.

Moment of the night

The best checkout of the night fittingly came in the final leg of this year's Premier League. Van Gerwen conjured up an effortless 130 checkout to seal the deal inside 12 darts.

Famous face

Van Gerwen had his fair share of support at London's O2, including former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, who received a rather hostile reception!

The reaction

MVG was visibly emotional as he reacted to his triumph over Rob Cross, admitting to Sky Sports' Rod Studd that this year's campaign had been particularly tough for him.

Tweet of the night

I’ve treasured every night of this years Premier League @Skysportsdarts

We’ve rocked the biggest Arenas in Europe. Thankyou for tuning in, showing up and joining the party over the last 17 weeks. Congratulations @Mvg180 a great champion. Take that Parkinson’s x pic.twitter.com/xUzx6bJEGT — Dave Clark (@DaveClarkTV) May 23, 2019

The winner

Van Gerwen continued his magnificent record at The O2

Van Gerwen is now closing in on Phil Taylor's record haul of six titles. The World No 1 will be looking to draw level with 'The Power' in 2020, as he eyes an unprecedented fifth successive Premier League triumph.