Dimitri van den Bergh reveals his pride at representing Belgium at the World Cup of Darts

Dimitri van den Bergh produced some dazzling displays on debut last year

Dimitri van den Bergh admits that representing his country is a "special feeling" as he prepares to make his second World Cup of Darts appearance for Belgium this week.

Van den Bergh starred on debut 12 months ago, as he and Kim Huybrechts enjoyed a stunning run to the semi-finals, before succumbing to eventual champions the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old inspired Belgium to victory over England and he was only thwarted by an inspired Raymond van Barneveld, who posted a record 113.38 average to defeat 'The Dream-Maker' in the last four.

Belgium have generally performed strongly in this event since its inception in 2010 - reaching the final in 2013 and Van den Bergh believes there is cause for optimism in Hamburg.

"I feel prepared," Van den Bergh told the Darts Show podcast.

"I've had a couple of weeks' practice with Kim [Huybrechts]. To be fair I have to say Kim is playing really good so I'm feeling enthusiastic for the World Cup.

"I'm looking forward to just representing my country, I'm looking forward to playing pairs with Kim and it's always a special feeling when you can wear the colours of your country."

The World Cup is one of the most captivating events on the calendar, as the unique pairs format coupled with the pressure of representing your nation encapsulates the magic of the tournament.

"It's incredible to see them play and the connection they have as brothers. That was always beautiful so me taking Ronny's spot was not too easy but I've done my best to honour him." Dimitri on replacing Ronny

However, although the prospect of leading your country to victory remains the prominent ambition, the World Cup can also provide a route into other major tournaments, as Van den Bergh illustrates.

"After the World Cup if you play in the finals, then you're also going to get a place in the Grand Slam of Darts.

"Not only are players representing their country but they're also thinking about opportunities because it doesn't have to stop there, so people put some extra practice and focus in to get prepared for an event like this."

Belgium are seeded seventh in 2019 and they open their campaign with a clash against former quarter-finalists Hong Kong, with a potential second-round tie against hosts Germany the reward for the victors.

"I definitely am confident," said Van den Bergh. "It's not really about playing Hong Kong, it's just about being prepared, being focused on yourself because at the end you need to play against the board, not the opponents.

"From Hong Kong I know Royden Lam and I know he can play so we are definitely not going to underestimate these fellas. If Kim and I can play the same game as we did last year, only with a stronger start, then we will give ourselves a good chance."

Van den Bergh's emergence on to the World Cup scene signalled the end of the five-year partnership between the Huybrechts brothers, who were involved in some of the most memorable moments in the tournament's history.

The Antwerp ace admits that it was tough to replace 'The Rebel' although he insists he's determined to do everything in his power to 'honour' his elder compatriot.

"For me it was an honour to represent Belgium but also to take Ronny's place," the 24-year-old said.

"I've always loved to see Kim and Ronny play because I've seen them play so many pairs tournaments. That's something magical and that's why I stayed the year before to support them.

"It's incredible to see them play and the connection they have as brothers. That was always beautiful so me taking Ronny's spot was not too easy but I've done my best to honour him."

The Huybrechts brothers shared some incredible memories in their five years at the World Cup

Although nothing will replicate the bond shared between Kim and Ronny, Van den Bergh notes that he has grown up alongside the Huybrechts brothers and considers them as "family", which he hopes will aid their bid in 2019.

"Kim and I have played pairs tournaments before so we actually know what our favourite doubles are, how to give each other confidence, some words you need to say or just a fist bump, or just a 'come on you can do this, believe in yourself'.

"Sometimes I will say something to him to get the mindset straight again, the same as he does to me and at the end, Kim and I have known each other since I was born. I've been growing up with Kim and Ronny so it's not just friendship, it's like family," he added.

Van den Bergh displayed such passion and determination on his World Cup debut 12 months ago, however he revealed that it wasn't the first time he's donned his country's colours.

"I've always loved to play for my country. I've represented Belgium in the Euro Cup Youth for three or four years in a row and I've always given 100 per cent. I've also been the biggest drive in the team.

"I've always given all the players in the team the strength to keep going, to never give up, to never surrender because at the end of the day we are playing one of the nicest tournaments you can ever play which is to represent your country."

The World Cup may also provide a welcome distraction for the former World Championship quarter-finalist, who has struggled for form over recent weeks.

He reached a first senior PDC ranking final in February and also impressed as one of nine contenders to feature in this year's Premier League, averaging over 100 as he drew 6-6 with James Wade in Rotterdam.

Yet since then, the Belgian has failed to go beyond the last 32 of a ranking event, although he remains philosophical as he bids to turn his fortunes around.

"My game is not at a nice place at the moment because I've only done one good tournament - a final at a Players Championship," admitted Van den Bergh,

"I know I can play a whole lot better but every year something comes on my path that I need to get over and learn from to continue and get stronger, but at least I've got to a final.

"I've shown myself that I am capable so I think it's just a matter of time, a matter of years and still earning experience. I know I have it in me, it's just being patient and keep working hard like I do."

