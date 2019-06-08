Scotland beat Sweden to reach World Cup of Darts quarter-final in Hamburg

Gary Anderson and Peter Wright continue to lay down a marker at the World Cup and are into the last eight

Scotland remain on course for a maiden World Cup of Darts title after sweeping past Sweden on an afternoon that saw hosts Germany crash out in Hamburg.

After a 5-0 victory over Denmark in the first round, Scotland's star pairing of Gary Anderson and Peter Wright made it a Scandinavian double by beating Sweden thanks to singles victories for their high-profile pairing.

Despite being roared on by a raucous crowd at the Barclaycard Arena, the German pairing of Max Hopp and Martin Schindler were unable to upset the odds, crashing out to seventh seeds Belgium, who will face Scotland in the last eight.

World Cup of Darts - Saturday Afternoon's Results South Africa 1-2 New Zealand Singapore 0-2 Japan Scotland (2) 2-0 Sweden Belgium (7) 2-0 Germany

Live World Cup of Darts Live on

Scotland stay on course for maiden World Cup crown

0:27 Scotland impress in win over Sweden! Scotland impress in win over Sweden!

Scotland 2-0 Sweden Gary Anderson 4-0 Magnus Caris Peter Wright 4-2 Dennis Nilsson

There will also be a new semi-finalist this year, with Japan and New Zealand - neither team having previously reached the last four - winning through to the quarter-finals after ending the hopes of Singapore and and South Africa respectively.

Scotland dropped their first legs of the World Cup against Sweden but swept to a pair of singles wins that ended the career of Magnus Caris.

Anderson was in ruthless form, averaging 96 and hitting 50 per cent of his doubles to sweep to a 4-0 win that was wrapped up with a clinical two-dart 76, leaving Wright to seal a quarter-final place, although Snakebite made harder work of it.

0:29 Anderson eases past Caris! Anderson eases past Caris!

Wright lost the opening leg to Dennis Nilson as the Scots dropped their first leg of the tournament but Snakebite bounced back in style to reel off the next four for a comprehensive victory.

The highlight for Wright, a runner-up with Anderson last year, was a brilliant 121 for a 12-dart leg to move 3-1 in front, only for Nilsson to mop up 63 for a break back.

The Swede then missed four darts to level the contest, allowing Wright to step in and pin double four to seal the win.

Brilliant Belgium end home hopes in Hamburg

2:20 Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts shares his thoughts on Belgium's win over Germany in the second round of the World Cup of Darts Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts shares his thoughts on Belgium's win over Germany in the second round of the World Cup of Darts

Belgium's pedigree in this event continues and once again Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri Van den Bergh teamed up to good effect with very different wins.

Schindler and Huybrechts played out a thrilling first rubber of the tie, both men missing match darts in a nerve-jangling final leg decider before Huybrechts eventually prevailed.

An excellent 83 gave Schindler the lead before Huybrechts responded with a brilliant 73 finish, courtesy of the bullseye.

From 2-1 down, Schindler seized control with a stunning burst that included seven perfect darts before falling short of a nine-darter that would have raised the roof, but it was enough to move into a 3-2 lead.

Huybrechts kept his cool to level and, despite a couple of missed match darts, he took advantage of Schindler's own missed chances to seize the initiative and the knock-on effect was evident, with Hopp hugely out of sorts against Van den Bergh.

Hopp managed just a single dart at double in the contest and, while Van den Bergh was not at his blistering best, he was able to win at a canter, sealing the 4-0 win with a brilliant 12-dart leg.

World Cup of Darts - Draw Top Half England/Rep Ireland v Austria/USA Australia/Canada v Netherlands/Poland Bottom Half Scotland (2) v Belgium (7) New Zealand v Japan

New Zealand make history to end South Africa dream

0:21 New Zealand made it through to the quarters New Zealand made it through to the quarters

South Africa 2-1 New Zealand Vernon Bouwers 0-4 Cody Harris Devon Petersen 4-0 Haupai Puha Bouwers/Petersen 2-4 Harris/Puha

A rock solid doubles performance from New Zealand saw them beat South Africa 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

After the teams traded 4-0 wins in the singles, the Kiwi pairing of Cody Harris and Haupai Puha survived a fightback to claim the point they needed to advance.

New Zealand claimed the first three legs and then missed five darts for the match to allow Devon Peterson to keep South Africa in the contest.

Three more went begging for the Kiwi pair and a previously overawed Vernon Bouwers pinned double six to keep South Africa alive before Puha sealed the win.

0:16 Stunning strike from Petersen! Stunning strike from Petersen!

Harris had swept New Zealand into the lead, hammering debutant Bouwers, who did not even have a dart at a double and that piled the pressure on Petersen, who needed a win to force the doubles decider.

He obliged with a thrilling display, averaging more than 100 and taking out a spectacular 132 via the bullseye on his way to the point which set up the drama of the pairs contest.

Japan return to the last eight

0:34 Muramatsu seals win for Japan! Muramatsu seals win for Japan!

Singapore 0-2 Japan Paul Lim 3-4 Seigo Asada Harith Lim 2-4 Haruki Miramatsu

Japan overcame a host of missed doubles to reach the quarter-finals for the second year in succession thanks to a pair of victories in the singles matches.

Heavy scoring from Seigo Asada saw him edge into a 2-1 lead but missed doubles were costing the Japanese player and he was punished in the most ruthless fashion by Paul Lim.

The 65-year-old took out a brilliant 160 to level at 2-2, with Asada having missed nine darts at double and then Lim moved 3-2 in front. Asada levelled to force the decider and, despite yet more missed darts at double he fittingly pinned double one to give Japan the first point of the tie.

0:19 Asada gives Japan the lead Asada gives Japan the lead

Haruki Muramatsu produced an almost identical display, scoring big and encountering double trouble of his own against Harith Lim, who had pinched the opener.

Muramatsu claimed four of the next three legs to move Japan into the last eight for the third time and avoid a doubles shoot-out.

Coverage of the World Cup of Darts continues on Saturday evening on Sky Sports Action from 6pm with the conclusion of the second round before the tournament reaches its conclusion on Sunday with another bumper double session.