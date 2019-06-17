Dave Chisnall wins Danish Darts Open

Dave Chisnall claimed glory in Denmark

Dave Chisnall won his third PDC title of 2019 at the Danish Darts Open in Copenhagen on Sunday.

A winner of two Players Championship events earlier in the year, Chisnall defeated Chris Dobey 8-3 in the final at the Brøndby Hallen to continue his impressive run of form in 2019.

The five-time televised finalist last tasted success on the European Tour in 2013, but his clinical display against Dobey saw him end that wait and rack up his 15th PDC crown.

"It's been a while, I've kept getting close but not finishing the job so this means a lot to me," said Chisnall, whose victory in the final saw him become just the fourth player to win 100 games on the European Tour.

"I felt good all day, both in practice and on the stage and I have to say the crowd really spurred me on, they were fantastic for all players across the weekend.

"Chris didn't play his best in the final, luckily for me, but he's someone I respect and he deserves all the success he gets."

For Dobey, it was his first taste of a big-stage PDC final, having previously come runner-up in three Players Championship events, and the Geordie was quick to take the positives from the weekend.

"I'm definitely pleased with how I played this weekend," said Dobey, who is now up to a career-high 30th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I came here to do the job of securing my place in the World Matchplay for the first time and I've pretty much done that.

"It just didn't happen for me in the final but if I could pick a player to lose to it would be Dave, he's a great lad and he thoroughly deserves this win."

Sunday, June 16

Third Round

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Joe Cullen 6-4 Peter Wright

Chris Dobey 6-2 Kirk Shepherd

Jose de Sousa 6-2 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 6-2 James Wade

Simon Whitlock 6-3 Adrian Lewis

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Mensur Suljovic

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Ian White



Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Joe Cullen

Chris Dobey 6-5 Jose de Sousa

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Simon Whitlock

Dave Chisnall 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena



Semi-Finals

Chris Dobey 7-4 Gerwyn Price

Dave Chisnall 7-6 Jonny Clayton



Final

Dave Chisnall 8-3 Chris Dobey

