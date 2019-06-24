Rob Cross on his greatest game in darts

5:02 Rob Cross talks us through his greatest game as he beat Michael van Gerwen in an epic World Championship semi-final at the Ally Pally Rob Cross talks us through his greatest game as he beat Michael van Gerwen in an epic World Championship semi-final at the Ally Pally

In the first of our new series, Rob Cross chose his titanic semi-final battle against Michael van Gerwen at the 2018 World Championship as his greatest game.

Cross was making his debut in the tournament as the No 20 seed, having only turned professional earlier in the year.

Voltage had overcome Seigo Asada, Michael Smith, John Henderson and Dimitri Van den Bergh to set up a clash with reigning champion Van Gerwen in the semi-final.

The pair could not be separated as each set was won on the throw, both men averaging in excess of 100 and sharing 31 maximums between them. That was until Van Gerwen made what looked like a crucial break to lead 5-4.

"The game was so up and down, you never knew which way it was going to go," said Cross.

"I led a lot in the game and it was important to keep my nose in front because if Michael had got in front he might have run away with it."

Rob Cross celebrates during his semi-final Match as Michael van Gerwen looks on

The Dutchman was throwing for the match but was denied as Cross fought to break back and take the encounter to a deciding set. As the pressure rose and the atmosphere intensified at the Ally Pally, both players missed match darts to book their place in the final as the game went to a sudden death leg.

"It was the weirdest game of my life, that was the longest game I have had on TV and I had never experienced a sudden death leg before. The pressure on me was massive."

The debutant sunk double eight after more missed match darts from Van Gerwen to book his place in the final against Phil Taylor, who he would go on and beat to lift the title in one of the greatest stories in the sport's history.

Cross celebrates his victory

"It was such a graft that game, by the time it came to the end I felt worn out and just felt like laying on the floor and going to sleep!"

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to hear Rob talk us through his winning moments and a match that will live long in the memory.