Matchplay draw: Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen discover first-round opponents

Gary Anderson won his first World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens last year

Gary Anderson will begin the defence of his World Matchplay title against Danny Noppert, while Michael van Gerwen faces Steve Beaton.

Anderson beat Mensur Suljovic in an all-time classic final at the iconic Winter Gardens last year, and after a lay-off early in the year due to a back injury returned refreshed to team up with Peter Wright to win the World Cup.

This year, the Flying Scotsman kicks off against Noppert, one of seven debutants in this year's stellar field.

World No 1 Van Gerwen, back-to-back champion in 2015 and 2016, will take on the legendary Bronzed Adonis who is playing in his 20th Matchplay and for a remarkable 19th year in succession.

Arguably the tie of the first round sees three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant, another debutant, take on two-time world champion Adrian Lewis who was runner-up in Blackpool in 2013.

Top Half

(1) Michael van Gerwen vs Steve Beaton

(16) Adrian Lewis vs Glen Durrant

(8) James Wade vs Jeffrey de Zwaan

(9) Mensur Suljovic vs Jermaine Wattimena

(5) Michael Smith vs Jamie Hughes

(12) Dave Chisnall vs Max Hopp

(4) Gary Anderson vs Danny Noppert

(13) Nathan Aspinall vs Mervyn King

Bottom Half

(2) Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey

(15) Darren Webster vs Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Gerwyn Price vs Stephen Bunting

(10) Ian White vs Joe Cullen

(6) Peter Wright vs Vincent Van der Voort

(11) Simon Whitlock vs John Henderson

(3) Daryl Gurney vs Ricky Evans

(14) Jonny Clayton vs Keegan Brown

