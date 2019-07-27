World Matchplay Darts: The best of the quarter-final action in Blackpool

Daryl Gurney's previous World Matchplay semi-final appearance in Blackpool ended in defeat against Peter Wright

Glen Durrant continued his dream debut at the World Matchplay to dump out former champion James Wade, as Daryl Gurney ended Peter Wright's remarkable run on a dramatic two days of quarter-final action.

Wade was the solitary former champion left in the tournament after Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson bowed out in the second round, but 'The Machine' misfired against Durrant, which ensures that there will be a new name on the trophy on Sunday night.

Gurney and Wright contested one of the greatest games ever staged at the Winter Gardens, while Rob Cross survived a remarkable fightback from Stephen Bunting to prevail in another Blackpool belter.

Elsewhere, World Championship finalist Michael Smith continued his pursuit for a first major televised title with a battling victory against 2009 semi-finalist Mervyn King.

Ahead of more inevitable tungsten tension on semi-final Saturday, we've picked out the best bits from two enthralling days of quarter-final action...

Best checkout

0:21 Rob Cross hit 'the big fish' in his quarter-final against Stephen Bunting Rob Cross hit 'the big fish' in his quarter-final against Stephen Bunting

Cross produced the second 170 checkout of this year's tournament and it came at a pivotal juncture, with Bunting poised to break throw in leg nine.

Wright reeled in the big fish during his second-round demolition of Simon Whitlock but 'Voltage' almost repeated his heroics later in the contest, wiring the bull with his second attempt.

Moment of the round

0:39 Glen Durrant reached the semis in stunning fashion with a 137 checkout as he beat James Wade Glen Durrant reached the semis in stunning fashion with a 137 checkout as he beat James Wade

Durrant's remarkable debut has been one of the stories of this year's tournament and having dumped out Adrian Lewis and Michael van Gerwen in the last eight, Wade became the 48-year-old's latest victim.

'The Machine' malfunctioned in Blackpool and the three-time Lakeside champion closed out an emphatic 16-7 success, securing the win with a sensational checkout.

Best performance

3:14 Gurney says he can beat the best in the world when he is on his game after he saw off Wright Gurney says he can beat the best in the world when he is on his game after he saw off Wright

Wright was the form man heading into the last eight and he underlined that with another ton-plus average - his ninth in succession.

However, his hopes of adding a maiden Matchplay title to his collection were curtailed by a brilliant Gurney, who defied a 104.57 average from the Scot to seal a spot in his second semi-final at the Winter Gardens.

The funny bit

2:31 Mervyn King and Michael Smith had a leg to forget in their quarter-final, with both players finding it hard to land a double Mervyn King and Michael Smith had a leg to forget in their quarter-final, with both players finding it hard to land a double

Michael Smith and Mervyn King contested an entertaining quarter-final clash on Thursday. There were some sublime moments but the 23rd leg fell into the ridiculous category, as the pair missed an astonishing 22 darts at double between them.

King squandered 14 darts to close out the leg before eventually pinning double one, although both men saw the funny side and the Blackpool crowd certainly enjoyed the drama.

Final Four

The line-up for the World Matchplay semi-finals

Following Wade's defeat to Durrant, we are guaranteed a new name on The Phil Taylor Trophy.

The top two seeds in the bottom half have progressed to the semi-finals in the shape of Cross and Gurney, while Smith and Durrant both eye maiden PDC major titles in a fascinatingly matched tussle. It promises to be a special night on semi-final Saturday.

Follow every dart from every session in Blackpool as the World Matchplay continues through to the final on Sunday. Saturday's semi-finals will see Glen Durrant face Michael Smith, and Rob Cross take on Daryl Gurney.