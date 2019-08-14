Brendan Dolan and Keith Deller feature on the latest Darts Show podcast

Listen or subscribe to the Darts Show podcast

The Darts Show podcast returns following the first of three World Series events down under and an eventful Players Championship double-header in Germany, which saw Brendan Dolan win his first PDC ranking title for almost five years.

As we return for episode three in our second series, we reflect on wins for Dolan and Krzysztof Ratajski in Hildesheim, before looking back at Damon Heta's stunning win on home soil in last weekend's Brisbane Darts Masters.

Paul Prenderville remains away on a warm-weather training in Mexico, but Michael Bridge is back from his Transfer Talk duty and joins Colin Lloyd in dissecting all the latest news from the darting world.

Brendan Dolan - 'The History-Maker' discusses his Players Championship triumph in Hildesheim and sets his sights on October's World Grand Prix.

Keith Deller - Former world champion Keith Deller takes a break from his sunbed to reflect on the World Matchplay, Michael van Gerwen's slump in form, whilst providing the boys with some memorable tales from the tour.

Colin Lloyd - Lloydy gives his thoughts on Gerwyn Price's reduced DRA fine and Damon Heta's remarkable World Series victory. The former world No 1 also answers your twitter questions on a range of darting topics.

Join us for coverage of the World Grand Prix from Dublin. The unique Double in, Double out format will be held from October 6-12 at the Citywest Hotel, live on Sky Sports Action.