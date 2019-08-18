Michael van Gerwen wins Melbourne Darts Masters

Michael van Gerwen claimed his first TV title since May

Michael van Gerwen was back to his brilliant best, beating Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and then Daryl Gurney in the final to win the 2019 Melbourne Darts Masters.

The world No 1 has been without a televised title since he lifted the Premier League in May - and had been unusually below par since - but in front of a packed Melbourne Arena, he claimed his 13th World Series title and first in Australia since 2016.

The Dutchman, who beat Tim Pusey in the first round, began Finals Day on Saturday against Anderson and chalked up a 100+ average for the first time in 15 matches to win 8-6 and set-up a showdown with defending champion Wright.

Van Gerwen was then at his brilliant best to whitewash Snakebite and seal a final against Gurney, who was chasing his first World Series title and beat Kyle Anderson, Simon Whitlock and Rob Cross to reach the showpiece.

MVG started brightly, and sunk a 110 checkout in the third leg to move 2-1 in front and then force an early break to move two clear, but Gurney responded strongly to break back and level at 3-3 at the interval.

Van Gerwen proved too strong, winning five successive legs to storm to the title after the first six legs were shared

But that was as good as it got for the former World Grand Prix champion, as Van Gerwen rattled off five straight legs to clinch the title.

"Form is temporary and class is permanent, nobody should doubt my talent," Van Gerwen said.

"To beat Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and then Daryl in the final it shows that I am still the man to beat and I want to make it two out of three when we go to Hamilton next week.

"It is good to be back and winning titles again. People have been talking a little bit because they are used to seeing me win all the time."

Gurney's run to the final started with a convincing 8-4 over home favourite Whitlock, and followed up with an 8-5 victory over World Matchplay champion Cross to reach the final.

Van Gerwen and Gurney head to Hamilton for the New Zealand Darts Masters

It was the Northern Irishman's second World Series final after he lost to the same opponent in the US Darts Masters in 2017, with Van Gerwen running out an 8-6 winner on that occasion. The run to the decider this week is something the world No 5 is hoping could kick start his year.

"I had my chances and if I had managed to hit my doubles I might have been able to win," Superchin said.

"I'm playing well and giving myself good opportunities so to make it to another final shows I am still competing at the highest level.

"There are a lot of big events coming up in the rest of the year and I hope to be lifting at least one of the big ones."

2019 World Series of Darts US Masters Nathan Aspinall 8-4 Michael Smith German Masters Peter Wright 8-6 Gabriel Clemens Brisbane Masters Damon Heta 8-7 Rob Cross Melbourne Masters Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Daryl Gurney New Zealand Masters Hamilton, August 23-24 World Series of Darts Finals Amsterdam, November 1-3

The World Series of Darts continues next weekend in Hamilton for the New Zealand Masters, the final event of the five tournament series that will see the top eight from a World Series Order of Merit automatically qualify for the finals in Amsterdam in November.

Nice for me to pick up the title in Melbourne - really enjoyed it over here.



Thanks for great support.



Back to winning ways 🏆 pic.twitter.com/S7QLyeQmYp — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) August 17, 2019

2019 Melbourne Darts Masters Results

First Round

Simon Whitlock 6-3 Mick Lacey

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Haupai Puha

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Kyle Anderson

Gary Anderson 6-0 James Bailey

Peter Wright 6-4 Corey Cadby

Damon Heta 6-1 James Wade

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Tim Pusey

Rob Cross 6-2 Robbie King



Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright 8-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen 8-6 Gary Anderson

Rob Cross 8-3 Damon Heta

Daryl Gurney 8-4 Simon Whitlock



Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 8-0 Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney 8-5 Rob Cross



Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Daryl Gurney

It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the World Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at Dublin's Citywest Arena and seven days of coverage continues until the final on Saturday, October 12