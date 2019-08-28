The Darts Show talk Ben Stokes with Peter Trego and Darts with Mervyn King

The Darts Show podcast is back with a trio of guests to talk tungsten and much more besides.

Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville are in the studio as Michael's Bridge's Sky Sports News day job takes priority, so there are plenty of guests on hand to take his place.

Ashes cricket is top of everyone's agenda and we've found the perfect man to talk big hitting sixes from all-rounders, a Somerset team-mate who has become a national hero after his own darting exploits.

Peter Trego gives us the lowdown on Ashes hero Jack Leach

Stuart Pyke returns from a month of globetrotting with the World Series of Darts and Mervyn King is in bullish mood as the darts season picks up a gear...

Mervyn King - fresh from his golfing and fishing break we catch-up with the King who is in fine form, vowing to challenge for a world title if he can take his best form onto the TV stage. He also reveals the player he fears most and why darts players are moaning.

'It's Not Darts But...' - keen to spread our net far and wide we kick off our new segment with doughnuts, specifically custard or jam, all of this week's guests get involved and through a couple of curve balls.

Colin Lloyd - our 'International Darts Superstar' is on hand for his expert opinion on Michael van Gerwen's return to winning ways and Raymond van Barneveld's return to form.

Peter Trego - the Somerset all-rounder AKA 'The Pirate' talks us through his showdown with Dave Chisnall but also is perfectly placed to discuss the Ashes heroics of his team-mate Jack Leach and Ben Stokes.

Stuart Pyke - the Sky Sports commentator is on hand to chew the fat on the World Series and gives us a rundown of what three weeks Down Under have done to set up the second half of the tungsten year.

It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the World Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at Dublin's Citywest Arena and seven days of coverage continues until the final on Saturday, October 12