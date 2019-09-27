World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Gary Anderson in action
All you need to know about the draw, the results and the schedules from the World Grand Prix in Dublin, October 6-12.
Schedule of Play
Thursday October 10 (1900)
Quarter-Finals
Ian White v Chris Dobey
Dave Chisnall v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Mervyn King
Glen Durrant v Jermaine Wattimena
Friday October 11 (1900)
Semi-Finals (Order to be confirmed)
Van Gerwen/King v White/Dobey
Chisnall/Aspinall v Durrant/Wattimena
Saturday October 12 (2000)
Final
World Grand Prix Results
Second Round
Top Half
(1) Michael van Gerwen 3-0 Jeffrey de Zwaan
(8) James Wade 1-3 Mervyn King
(5) Michael Smith 1-3 Ian White
(4) Gary Anderson 1-3 Chris Dobey
Bottom Half
(2) Rob Cross 2-3 Glen Durrant
(7) Peter Wright 1-3 Jermaine Wattimena
Dave Chisnall 3-0 Stephen Bunting
Danny Noppert 2-3 Nathan Aspinall
First Round
Top Half
(1) Michael van Gerwen 2-1 Jamie Hughes
Jeffrey de Zwaan 2-0 Steve Beaton
(8) James Wade 2-1 John Henderson
Mervyn King 2-1 Dimitri Van den Bergh
(5) Michael Smith 2-1 Simon Whitlock
Joe Cullen 1-2 Ian White
(4) Gary Anderson 2-0 Keegan Brown
Ricky Evans 0-2 Chris Dobey
Bottom Half
(2) Rob Cross 2-1 Mensur Suljovic
Glen Durrant 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
(7) Peter Wright 2-0 Max Hopp
Adrian Lewis 1-2 Jermaine Wattimena
(6) Gerwyn Price 1-2 Dave Chisnall
Stephen Bunting 2-0 Jonny Clayton
(3) Daryl Gurney 0-2 Danny Noppert
Vincent van der Voort 0-2 Nathan Aspinall
The action in Dublin continues on Sky Sports throughout the week, right through until Saturday's final at the Citywest Arena on October 12.