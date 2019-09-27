World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Gary Anderson in action

Michael van Gerwen faces Jamie Hughes in the penultimate match of the night

All you need to know about the draw, the results and the schedules from the World Grand Prix in Dublin, October 6-12.

Schedule of Play

Thursday October 10 (1900)

Quarter-Finals

Ian White v Chris Dobey

Dave Chisnall v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Mervyn King

Glen Durrant v Jermaine Wattimena

Friday October 11 (1900)

Semi-Finals (Order to be confirmed)

Van Gerwen/King v White/Dobey

Chisnall/Aspinall v Durrant/Wattimena

Saturday October 12 (2000)

Final

World Grand Prix Results

Second Round

Top Half

(1) Michael van Gerwen 3-0 Jeffrey de Zwaan

(8) James Wade 1-3 Mervyn King

(5) Michael Smith 1-3 Ian White

(4) Gary Anderson 1-3 Chris Dobey

Bottom Half

(2) Rob Cross 2-3 Glen Durrant

(7) Peter Wright 1-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Dave Chisnall 3-0 Stephen Bunting

Danny Noppert 2-3 Nathan Aspinall

First Round

Top Half

(1) Michael van Gerwen 2-1 Jamie Hughes

Jeffrey de Zwaan 2-0 Steve Beaton

(8) James Wade 2-1 John Henderson

Mervyn King 2-1 Dimitri Van den Bergh

(5) Michael Smith 2-1 Simon Whitlock

Joe Cullen 1-2 Ian White

(4) Gary Anderson 2-0 Keegan Brown

Ricky Evans 0-2 Chris Dobey

Bottom Half

(2) Rob Cross 2-1 Mensur Suljovic

Glen Durrant 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Peter Wright 2-0 Max Hopp

Adrian Lewis 1-2 Jermaine Wattimena

(6) Gerwyn Price 1-2 Dave Chisnall

Stephen Bunting 2-0 Jonny Clayton

(3) Daryl Gurney 0-2 Danny Noppert

Vincent van der Voort 0-2 Nathan Aspinall

