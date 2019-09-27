World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Gary Anderson in action on opening night

Michael van Gerwen faces Jamie Hughes in the penultimate match of the night

Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Gary Anderson will feature in a mouthwatering opening night at the World Grand Prix in Dublin.

MVG is defending the title he won last year and starts the competition against Jamie Hughes in the penultimate match of the evening, before Anderson faces Keegan Brown to close out the Sunday action on October 6.

Two-time champion Wade is up against John Henderson earlier in the night.

Kicking off the proceedings is Ricky Evans vs Chris Dobey, while Monday night's action will feature world No 2 Rob Cross, three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant and 2018 champion Daryl Gurney.

Schedule of Play

Sunday October 6 (1900)

First Round x8

Ricky Evans v Chris Dobey

Mervyn King v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Joe Cullen v Ian White

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Steve Beaton

James Wade v John Henderson

Michael Smith v Simon Whitlock

Michael van Gerwen v Jamie Hughes

Gary Anderson v Keegan Brown

Monday October 7 (1900)

First Round x8

Stephen Bunting v Jonny Clayton

Vincent van der Voort v Nathan Aspinall

Adrian Lewis v Jermaine Wattimena

Glen Durrant v Krzysztof Ratajski

Daryl Gurney v Danny Noppert

Gerwyn Price v Dave Chisnall

Rob Cross v Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright v Max Hopp

Tuesday October 8 (1900)

Second Round x4

Wade/Henderson v King/Van den Bergh

Smith/Whitlock v Cullen/White

Van Gerwen/Hughes v De Zwaan/Beaton

Anderson/Brown v Evans/Dobey

Wednesday October 9 (1900)

Second Round x4

Gurney/Noppert v Van der Voort/Aspinall

Price/Chisnall v Bunting/Clayton

Cross/Suljovic v Durrant/Ratajski

Wright/Hopp v Lewis/Wattimena

Thursday October 10 (1900)

Quarter-Finals

Friday October 11 (1900)

Semi-Finals

Saturday October 12 (2000)

Final

The action in Dublin gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at the Citywest Arena and seven days of coverage continues until the final on Saturday, October 12.