World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Gary Anderson in action on opening night
Last Updated: 27/09/19 5:51pm
Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Gary Anderson will feature in a mouthwatering opening night at the World Grand Prix in Dublin.
MVG is defending the title he won last year and starts the competition against Jamie Hughes in the penultimate match of the evening, before Anderson faces Keegan Brown to close out the Sunday action on October 6.
World Grand Prix Draw
See the full World Grand Prix Draw as Michael van Gerwen will kick off the defence of his title against debutant Jamie Hughes and Rob Cross faces Mensur Suljovic.
Two-time champion Wade is up against John Henderson earlier in the night.
Kicking off the proceedings is Ricky Evans vs Chris Dobey, while Monday night's action will feature world No 2 Rob Cross, three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant and 2018 champion Daryl Gurney.
Schedule of Play
Sunday October 6 (1900)
First Round x8
Ricky Evans v Chris Dobey
Mervyn King v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Joe Cullen v Ian White
Jeffrey de Zwaan v Steve Beaton
James Wade v John Henderson
Michael Smith v Simon Whitlock
Michael van Gerwen v Jamie Hughes
Gary Anderson v Keegan Brown
Monday October 7 (1900)
First Round x8
Stephen Bunting v Jonny Clayton
Vincent van der Voort v Nathan Aspinall
Adrian Lewis v Jermaine Wattimena
Glen Durrant v Krzysztof Ratajski
Daryl Gurney v Danny Noppert
Gerwyn Price v Dave Chisnall
Rob Cross v Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright v Max Hopp
Tuesday October 8 (1900)
Second Round x4
Wade/Henderson v King/Van den Bergh
Smith/Whitlock v Cullen/White
Van Gerwen/Hughes v De Zwaan/Beaton
Anderson/Brown v Evans/Dobey
Wednesday October 9 (1900)
Second Round x4
Gurney/Noppert v Van der Voort/Aspinall
Price/Chisnall v Bunting/Clayton
Cross/Suljovic v Durrant/Ratajski
Wright/Hopp v Lewis/Wattimena
Thursday October 10 (1900)
Quarter-Finals
Friday October 11 (1900)
Semi-Finals
Saturday October 12 (2000)
Final
The action in Dublin gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at the Citywest Arena and seven days of coverage continues until the final on Saturday, October 12.