The Darts Show podcast Grand Slam of Darts exclusive

PDC chief executive Matt Porter joins The Darts Show team to speak exclusively on the news that Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Sukuzi will be at the Grand Slam

Michael Bridge and former world No 1 Colin Lloyd are in the studio with Paul Prenderville podcast-ed out following a seven-day stint at the Grand Prix.

So the team draft in a couple of big hitters with Paul Nicholson on hand to discuss the latest goings-on and ponder another victory for Michael van Gerwen at the World Grand Prix.

Plus it's not all darts, darts, darts, the guys have their say on matters away from the oche and our latest guest, Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, steps us to tell us why he loves the darts.

Matt Porter - the PDC chief executive is on the phone for the lowdown on the BDO's Grand Slam of Darts picks, including the box office names he feels will make the event a thriller.

Colin Lloyd - we get Jaws' verdict on a much-changed Grand Slam line-up as well as his thoughts on a World Grand Prix that captured the headlines with seeds scattered but a familiar face lifting the trophy

Billy Sharp - Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp takes the 'Why I love darts' challenge, we get his nickname, walk-on music and much more.

Paul Nicholson - Nico checks in to review the season so far, and has plenty to say on criticism of the format in Dublin which he feels is unjustified.

Prediction Time - with the Champions League of darts upon us the team have their picks on who will reign in Leicester.

'It's not darts but...' - winter is coming so the theme of our latest debate.

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens next month with the Grand Slam of Darts, nine days of coverage from the Aldersley Leisure Village gets underway on Saturday, November 9.