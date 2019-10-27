Rob Cross wins European Championship with victory over Gerwyn Price in the final

Rob Cross won his maiden European Championship title

Rob Cross claimed a third televised ranking title and the £120,000 top prize on Sunday night as the 2019 European Championship came to a dramatic conclusion in Gottingen, Germany.

The world No 2 denied Gerwyn Price a second televised title in the decider, beating his Welsh opponent 11-6 in front of a packed crowd.

The final began with Cross striking the opening blow, breaking the throw in leg three to take a 3-2 lead into the first break. A further break of throw followed, with Cross moving 7-3 clear and four legs away from securing the European title.

Welshman Gerwyn Price was unable to hit top form in the final [pictures courtesy of Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe]

It was a fourth televised final for Price, who would have moved up to a career-high world No 3 with a win. However, the 34-year-old was unable to find the same kind of form that won him the Grand Slam title almost a year ago as Cross continued to edge closer to the victory.

Cross, who had made three previous TV finals in 2019, having been runner-up in the Premier League and UK Open before going on to win the World Matchplay, secured his first European Championship on double 16.

I'm here to be number one in the world. I don't play to make up the numbers and I believe I will be number one at some point. Rob Cross was in bullish mood after his victory

The victory sets up a fascinating end to 2019 with the World Series Finals, Grand Slam and Players Championship Finals all to come before the year-ending World Championship, with Cross looking to put pressure on world No 1 Michael van Gerwen.

"I'm here to be number one in the world. I don't play to make up the numbers and I believe I will be number one at some point," said a bullish Cross after the final. "In fairness to Gerwyn, he wasn't his normal self in the final but I'm delighted to walk away with this title.

"It's also another learning experience for me. They're long, gruelling days and I'm happy to prove that I can win matches with a C or B game now.

"I'm playing great, I'm having to dig deep at times and I'm more feeling like myself. It's amazing and it's everything I wanted it to be."

World Champion✅

World Matchplay Champion✅

European Champion✅ pic.twitter.com/lpxMxdr7r0 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 27, 2019

The World Series Finals heads to Amsterdam for the first time on Friday in what will be Raymond van Barneveld's final competitive appearance in Holland before retiring.

Sunday October 27

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross 10-6 Ricky Evans

Daryl Gurney 10-5 Dave Chisnall

Michael Smith 10-5 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Gerwyn Price 10-8 Vincent van der Voort

Evening Session

Semi-Finals

Rob Cross 11-9 Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price 11-7 Michael Smith

Final

Rob Cross 11-6 Gerwyn Price

