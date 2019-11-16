PDC World Championship: Mikuru Suzuki qualifies for first time

Mikuru Suzuki is heading to the Ally Pally

Mikuru Suzuki has qualified for the PDC World Darts Championship for the first time, after winning the Rest of the World Women's Qualifier in Germany on Saturday.

The reigning BDO Women's world champ saw off a tough field, which included Anastasia Dobromyslova who was looking to qualify for the Ally Pally for the third time.

The qualifier, held at Halle 39 in Hildesheim, was open to all non-UK and Ireland-based players. The UK & Ireland Women's Qualifier will take place in Wigan on Monday November 25.

Suzuki showed her battling quality in Wolverhampton in the last week

Suzuki saw off Marina Letica, Amanda Loch, Aletta Wajer and Corrine Hammond, before defeating Kasumi Sato in the decider.

It has been a week of firsts for the Japanese star, after she made her Grand Slam debut in Wolverhampton. She acquitted herself well at the PDC major, losing to Gerwyn Price, Robert Thornton and Dimitri Van den Bergh, averaging 84.83 across the three games.

She is regarded as perhaps the best female star in the sport right now, after a remarkable run to the BDO world title last January, comfortably beating Lorraine Winstanley in the decider.

Rest of the World Women's Qualifier

Quarter-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 6-2 Aletta Wajer

Corrine Hammond 6-5 Anastasia Dobromyslova

Renata Slowikowska 6-5 Sandra Kaup

Kasumi Sato 6-4 Priscilla Steenbergen

Semi-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 6-1 Corrine Hammond

Kasumi Sato 6-1 Renata Slowikowska



Final

Mikuru Suzuki 6-3 Kasumi Sato

