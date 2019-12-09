World Darts Championships: Test your knowledge of darting walk-on songs

Test your knowledge of darting walk-on songs by taking our quiz

The World Darts Championship gets under way on Friday night, so ahead of this year's showpiece we're testing your knowledge of darting walk-on songs from players featuring in this year's tournament.

The most wonderful time of the year is now upon us, with plenty of fun and festivities in store at the Alexandra Palace.

Michael van Gerwen begins the defence of his crown on the opening night, with the world No 1 bidding to capture a fourth title on New Year's Day.

We also say goodbye to five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld - competing in his final event before retirement following a glittering 35-year career.

However, before the fun gets under way, we want to know if you have been watching.

Test your knowledge of darting walk-on songs below...

