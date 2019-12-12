Devon Petersen on his famous walk-on song and dance

3:32 Devon Petersen tells us all about his walk-on and his famous dance moves on stage Devon Petersen tells us all about his walk-on and his famous dance moves on stage

In the first of our new series, Devon Petersen, who is in action on the opening night of the World Darts Championship, tells us the story behind his walk-on song and dance.

This year's action at Alexandra Palace starts this Friday, live on Sky Sports, and The African Warrior will be on the oche entertaining the crowd before he has even thrown a dart.

The walk-on has become part of the show and in this series we talk to the players to find out a little bit more about their entrances to the stage that get the party started in arenas all over the world.

PDC World Championship: Friday's order of play First Round Jelle Klaasen vs Kevin Burness Kim Huybrechts vs Geert Nentjes Luke Humphries vs Devon Petersen Second Round Michael van Gerwen vs Klaasen/Burness

Petersen's walk-on is one that fans look out for at Ally Pally as the South African takes to the stage to the tune of Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira before performing his trademark dance moves.

"It was just thrown onto me originally, being the football World Cup in South Africa in 2010, the song was massive. The words in the song speak about my nature and character.

"Being an African Warrior, not just a fighter but carrying the people and continent on my shoulders as the only African player to be at the World Championship and on the Pro Tour as a PDC professional player. The songs keeps everything about Africa and represents Devon Petersen."

In the video, the Cape Town-born player recalls his first-ever walk-on at the Worlds in a preliminary round game against Norman Madhoo back in the 2011 World Championship and of course, talks about those unforgettable dance moves.

"A dance routine?! I am born like this, it is not practised thing! I used to do that back in the day and mess around. When I get there I sometimes add a bit more to it depending on the energy I get from the crowd and how you are feeling at the time. If I have won there is a dance I do at the end which I don't really want to do but your body just says 'dance'!

