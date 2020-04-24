PDC Home Tour: Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall enter the fray

The Premier League duo will be competing in the coming days

The PDC has announced the latest names to compete in the Home Tour over the coming evenings, with Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall among the big names involved.

Sixteen players were announced for Groups nine to 12, which will take place between Saturday and Tuesday evening. All the action will be streamed live on the Sky Sports App.

The Bully Boy will headline Saturday night's Group Nine action, while 2019 UK Open champion Aspinall will compete in Group 10 on Sunday as the home-broadcast event continues.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday to Tuesday groups Group Nine (Saturday) Group Ten (Sunday) Group 11 (Monday) Group 12 (Tuesday) Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall Simon Whitlock Max Hopp Martijn Kleermaker Steve Brown Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker Harry Ward Ryan Joyce Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown Matt Clark Simon Stevenson Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

Saturday will see the ninth of 32 consecutive nights of live PDC action take place, as Smith takes on Dutch PDC newcomer Martijn Kleermaker, 2019 Players Championship event winner Harry Ward and experienced competitor Matt Clark in Group Nine.

Sunday's Group 10 will feature Aspinall, former ProTour event winner Steve Brown, Ryan Joyce and Simon Stevenson.

Australian superstar Simon Whitlock headlines Group 11, as he battles with Dutch youngster Mike van Duivenbode, former World Championship runner-up Kirk Shepherd and ex-UK Open semi-finalist Alan Tabern.

The Wizard will be hoping to move into the second round

Dialling in from Germany, Max Hopp is the top-ranked player in Group 12. The 'Maximiser' will face in-form Belgian Mike De Decker, Conan Whitehead and Keegan Brown who will be taking a well-earned break from his duties as a key worker in an NHS lab.

PDC Home Tour - The winners so far Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Ryan Searle Group Six Nick Kenny Group Seven Jelle Klaasen

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android