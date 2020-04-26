PDC Home Tour: The big boys aren't having it their own way, says MC Dan Dawson

The PDC Home Tour has thrown up more than its fair share of surprises in the first week, with Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith among those who have crashed out.

Not many would have predicted the nine players who are already qualified for the last 32, and the shocks keep on coming.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker

"The standard has been good, and not necessarily from the players you'd expect," PDC MC Dan Dawson told Sky Sports News.

"Peter Wright, the world champion couldn't win his group. Gerwyn Price the world No 3 didn't win his group - Luke Woodhouse hit a nine-darter in his kitchen, and managed to win his group!

"So the big boys aren't having it all their own way."

Away from the big stages and crowds, it present different challenges to players.

"The interesting thing is, I've spent 10 years working in darts and so many times players have said 'you should see me on the practice board. I'm hitting nine-darters, I'm averaging 120, I'm world champion 25-times over on a practice board at home'," continued Dawson.

"We're now finding out. Some of them are playing really, really well.

"Some of them are reporting, it is a bit weird. It doesn't feel like I'm on the practice board anymore. Once you've got a camera up, there is a bit of nerves. That's something I wasn't expecting."

The action continues on Sunday night, with Nathan Aspinall hoping to avoid joining the list of high-profile casualties.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Sunday Monday Tuesday Nathan Aspinall Simon Whitlock Max Hopp Steve Brown Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker Simon Stevenson Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown Ryan Joyce Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

