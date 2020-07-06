Michael van Gerwen headlines star-studded PDC Summer Series line-up

Michael van Gerwen makes his comeback this week

Michael van Gerwen is among the star-studded list of players who will be in action when the PDC Pro Tour resumes this week.

The world number one has kept a low profile since the coronavirus ground the darting calendar to a standstill, opting not to take part in the PDC Home Tour.

MVG is among the 128-strong contingent who will feature in the five-day darting gala starting on Wednesday in Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena.

All of the sport's big names will be involved, including Keegan Brown who returns to the oche after working for the NHS in recent months.

Last shift done ✅ Really looking forward to some kind of normality with @OfficialPDC Summer Series, honestly there is a smile underneath that mask 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/P5bfQNAU0S — Keegan Brown (@keegz180) July 3, 2020

The field is made up of 117 of the PDC's 128 Tour Card holders, as well as 11 PDPA Associate Members from the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour Order of Merit.

And the players are relishing a return to some degree of normality.

"I need the adrenalin, I need the atmosphere. It just feels a lot different being in the environment with all the players," Gerwyn Price told the PDC.

"Just playing when someone's there against you. I just need that intensity."

"I'm looking forward to seeing where my game is before the Matchplay," added world champ Peter Wright.

"It's going to be different... but at least we're playing darts and getting back to what we love."

There will be £75,000 in prize money for each of the five Players Championship events, with all winnings counting in the PDC Order of Merit.

PDC Summer Series confirmed entries

Gary Anderson

Lisa Ashton

Nathan Aspinall

Martin Atkins (Wigan)

Scott Baker

Michael Barnard

Barrie Bates

Steve Beaton

Aaron Beeney

Gary Blades

William Borland

Andy Boulton

Bradley Brooks

Keegan Brown

Steve Brown

Christian Bunse

Stephen Bunting

Gavin Carlin

Dave Chisnall

Matt Clark

Jonny Clayton

Gabriel Clemens

Robert Collins

Rob Cross

Joe Cullen

Mike De Decker

Jose De Sousa

Jeffrey De Zwaan

Jan Dekker

Matthew Dennant

Nathan Derry

Chris Dobey

Brendan Dolan

Glen Durrant

Matthew Edgar

Ricky Evans

Ted Evetts

Andrew Gilding

Adrian Gray

Daryl Gurney

Andy Hamilton

John Henderson

Max Hopp

James Hubbard

Jamie Hughes

Luke Humphries

Adam Hunt

Kim Huybrechts

Peter Jacques

Wayne Jones

Ryan Joyce

Krzysztof Kciuk

Nick Kenny

Mervyn King

Jelle Klaasen

Martijn Kleermaker

Arjan Konterman

Boris Krcmar

Maik Kuivenhoven

Darius Labanauskas

Harald Leitinger

Steve Lennon

Kai Fan Leung

Adrian Lewis

Jamie Lewis

Eddie Lovely

Jason Lowe

Mickey Mansell

Mark McGeeney

Ryan Meikle

Cameron Menzies

Ron Meulenkamp

Scott Mitchell

Joe Murnan

Ryan Murray

Geert Nentjes

Danny Noppert

Richard North

William O'Connor

David Pallett

Josh Payne

Darren Penhall

Devon Petersen

Justin Pipe

Gerwyn Price

Nathan Rafferty

Krzysztof Ratajski

Madars Razma

Reece Robinson

Rowby-John Rodriguez

Callan Rydz

Martin Schindler

Ryan Searle

Karel Sedlacek

Kirk Shepherd

Jeff Smith

Michael Smith

Ross Smith

Simon Stevenson

Mensur Suljovic

Alan Tabern

Ciaran Teehan

Derk Telnekes

Robert Thornton

Graham Usher

Benito van de Pas

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Vincent Van der Meer

Vincent van der Voort

Jitse Van der Wal

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Mike van Duivenbode

Michael van Gerwen

James Wade

Scott Waites

Harry Ward

Jermaine Wattimena

Darren Webster

Steve West

Ian White

Conan Whitehead

Simon Whitlock

Carl Wilkinson

James Wilson

Luke Woodhouse

Jonathan Worsley

Peter Wright

Niels Zonneveld

