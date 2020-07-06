Michael van Gerwen headlines star-studded PDC Summer Series line-up
128 players will compete in the Players Championship events, starting this week in Milton Keynes
Last Updated: 06/07/20 1:20pm
Michael van Gerwen is among the star-studded list of players who will be in action when the PDC Pro Tour resumes this week.
The world number one has kept a low profile since the coronavirus ground the darting calendar to a standstill, opting not to take part in the PDC Home Tour.
MVG is among the 128-strong contingent who will feature in the five-day darting gala starting on Wednesday in Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena.
All of the sport's big names will be involved, including Keegan Brown who returns to the oche after working for the NHS in recent months.
Last shift done ✅ Really looking forward to some kind of normality with @OfficialPDC Summer Series, honestly there is a smile underneath that mask 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/P5bfQNAU0S— Keegan Brown (@keegz180) July 3, 2020
The field is made up of 117 of the PDC's 128 Tour Card holders, as well as 11 PDPA Associate Members from the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour Order of Merit.
And the players are relishing a return to some degree of normality.
"I need the adrenalin, I need the atmosphere. It just feels a lot different being in the environment with all the players," Gerwyn Price told the PDC.
"Just playing when someone's there against you. I just need that intensity."
Follow Sky Sports Darts on Twitter!
Stay up-to-date with the latest news from around the darting world.
"I'm looking forward to seeing where my game is before the Matchplay," added world champ Peter Wright.
"It's going to be different... but at least we're playing darts and getting back to what we love."
There will be £75,000 in prize money for each of the five Players Championship events, with all winnings counting in the PDC Order of Merit.
Download the Darts Show Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker
PDC Summer Series confirmed entries
Gary Anderson
Lisa Ashton
Nathan Aspinall
Martin Atkins (Wigan)
Scott Baker
Michael Barnard
Barrie Bates
Steve Beaton
Aaron Beeney
Gary Blades
William Borland
Andy Boulton
Bradley Brooks
Keegan Brown
Steve Brown
Christian Bunse
Stephen Bunting
Gavin Carlin
Dave Chisnall
Matt Clark
Jonny Clayton
Gabriel Clemens
Robert Collins
Rob Cross
Joe Cullen
Mike De Decker
Jose De Sousa
Jeffrey De Zwaan
Jan Dekker
Matthew Dennant
Nathan Derry
Chris Dobey
Brendan Dolan
Glen Durrant
Matthew Edgar
Ricky Evans
Ted Evetts
Andrew Gilding
Adrian Gray
Daryl Gurney
Andy Hamilton
John Henderson
Max Hopp
James Hubbard
Jamie Hughes
Luke Humphries
Adam Hunt
Kim Huybrechts
Peter Jacques
Wayne Jones
Ryan Joyce
Krzysztof Kciuk
Nick Kenny
Mervyn King
Jelle Klaasen
Martijn Kleermaker
Arjan Konterman
Boris Krcmar
Maik Kuivenhoven
Darius Labanauskas
Harald Leitinger
Steve Lennon
Kai Fan Leung
Adrian Lewis
Jamie Lewis
Eddie Lovely
Jason Lowe
Mickey Mansell
Mark McGeeney
Ryan Meikle
Cameron Menzies
Ron Meulenkamp
Scott Mitchell
Joe Murnan
Ryan Murray
Geert Nentjes
Danny Noppert
Richard North
William O'Connor
David Pallett
Josh Payne
Darren Penhall
Devon Petersen
Justin Pipe
Gerwyn Price
Nathan Rafferty
Krzysztof Ratajski
Madars Razma
Reece Robinson
Rowby-John Rodriguez
Callan Rydz
Martin Schindler
Ryan Searle
Karel Sedlacek
Kirk Shepherd
Jeff Smith
Michael Smith
Ross Smith
Simon Stevenson
Mensur Suljovic
Alan Tabern
Ciaran Teehan
Derk Telnekes
Robert Thornton
Graham Usher
Benito van de Pas
Dimitri Van den Bergh
Vincent Van der Meer
Vincent van der Voort
Jitse Van der Wal
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Mike van Duivenbode
Michael van Gerwen
James Wade
Scott Waites
Harry Ward
Jermaine Wattimena
Darren Webster
Steve West
Ian White
Conan Whitehead
Simon Whitlock
Carl Wilkinson
James Wilson
Luke Woodhouse
Jonathan Worsley
Peter Wright
Niels Zonneveld
Darts returns to Sky Sports this month, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay.
It all gets underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.