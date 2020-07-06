2020 World Matchplay: Results, draw & schedule

World Cup partners Rob Cross and Michael Smith contested this year's World Matchplay final

Rob Cross defends his World Matchplay title as the 32 best players on planet darts head to Milton Keynes for the year's second-biggest major.

There will be no afternoon sessions at this year's Matchplay, instead the first round matches will be spread across the first four days of action.

That means an earlier than usual start for the first four days, with coverage getting underway at the Marshall Arena from 6pm.

Draw

The draw will be made on Sunday, July 12, following the conclusion of the Summer Series.

2020 World Matchplay - Format First Round best of 19 legs Second Round best of 21 legs Quarter Finals best of 31 legs Semi-Finals best of 33 legs Final best of 35 legs

Schedule

Saturday, July 18 (from 6pm)

5 x First Round Matches

Sunday, July 19 (from 6pm)

5 x First Round Matches

Monday, July 20 (from 6pm)

5 x First Round Matches

Tuesday, July 21 (from 6pm)

1 x First Round; 4 x Second Round Matches

Wednesday, July 22 (from 7pm)

4 x Second Round Matches

Thursday, July 23 (from 7pm)

2 x Quarter-Finals

Friday, July 24 (from 7pm)

2 x Quarter-Finals

Saturday, July 25 (from 8pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday, July 26 (from 8.30pm)

Final

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.