PDC Summer Series: What did we learn?

Peter Wright enjoyed a brilliantly consistent five days in Milton Keynes and capped it with Sunday's title

Competitive darts returned for the first time in almost four months at the PDC Summer Series and the cream rose to the top, with Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen leading the way on the overall standings.

Van Gerwen won two of the five events, although the world No 1 was leapfrogged by Wright on the overall Order of Merit - victory on the final day of action saw Snakebite secure the bragging rights.

The standard throughout the five days was magnificent despite the prolonged lay-off, and with the World Matchplay less than a week away, it augurs well for nine days of drama at the Marshall Arena.

Before looking ahead to the second biggest tournament on the darting calendar, we reflect on six talking points from the inaugural Summer Series...

The cream will always rise

Van Gerwen picked up two titles within the first three days of the Summer Series

The top four players in the world all reached at least one final, the world champion won one, a multiple major champion won one, the world no 1 won two, a former world champion reached a final and a two-time major champion also reached a final.

It's fair to say that despite a three-month break, save for the Home Tour, the rising standard in the darting world hasn't wavered.

Elite sport is so relentless that it's worth pausing to reflect that actually maybe a break is good and everyone has benefited, a record Pro Tour average was set and climbed each day until perhaps fatigue began to set in at the end of the week.

Of course there were some that were out of sorts, Michael Smith, in particular, will feel he could have delivered more but after losing more than two stone he'll have readjustments to make, while Gary Anderson, not one for practice and tune up - had one good run which he will feel is plenty enough.

After the QF of #PC12 there will almost certainly be a new tournament record* for a players championship event. The average for the day now stands at 93.63#PDCSummerSeries 🎯



*since we’ve been able to track the data through @DartConnect — Carl Fletcher (@CarlyFletch) July 11, 2020

Right off the bat the standard was incredible as last Wednesday 100+ averages were flowing and we got a repeat of the World Championship final. MVG prevailed, but Wright claimed revenge - his consistency winning the Summer Series when he claimed the title with a win over Gerwyn Price on the final day.

James Wade and Rob Cross duked out another final where Wade prevailed, Van Gerwen claimed another title and Ryan Joyce, who needed a title for World Matchplay qualification, delivered.

A look down at the final standings saw eight of the world's top 10 among the best of the Summer Series performers, as Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall, Nathan Aspinall and Daryl Gurney all enjoyed impressive showings, if not the title they would have liked.

Paul Prenderville

Devastating Devon shows his class

Petersen performed superbly in Milton Keynes but fell just short of Matchplay qualification

Devon Petersen can consider himself particularly unfortunate to have missed out on World Matchplay qualification.

'The African Warrior' went into Sunday's fifth and final event of the Summer Series needing to win the title to secure a debut in the sport's second biggest major and he couldn't have done much more.

Petersen claimed the notable scalp of Michael van Gerwen in round two before dumping out Daryl Gurney to reach the semi-finals, only to succumb to Gerwyn Price in an extraordinary contest.

The 34-year-old averaged a staggering 113.5 yet still suffered deciding-leg heartbreak against the Welshman, but there are so many positives for Petersen to take.

His progress was clear prior to the Summer Series - he boasted the fourth-highest average on the PDC circuit in 2020 and his performances in Milton Keynes provide further evidence of his improvement.

He is a real student of the sport - he has spoken in depth about working on technical aspects of his game with the help of his Sky Sports colleague Wayne Mardle and the results are there for all to see. He's now a force to be reckoned with, and his journey has only just begun.

Josh Gorton

Wade serves timely reminder

James Wade secured his first title of 2020 on Day Four of the Summer Series

Whenever questions are posed about James Wade's form, 'The Machine' has a persistent habit of winning a tournament to serve a timely reminder that he is still a major contender.

Wade scooped five Players Championship titles last term but endured a sluggish start to 2020 - his emphatic 8-2 victory over Rob Cross in the fourth Summer Series event marked his first ranking title of the season.

The nine-time major winner has been an ever-present in the world's top 16 since 2006 and given the depth of talent emerging through the ranks - that achievement is testament to his consistency and class.

A few years ago, many questioned whether Wade would ever win another major title - some argued that he had been left behind by the prolific scorers in the modern game. He responded by winning two televised titles in seven days.

His clinical combination finishing has been integral to his longevity and on day four of the Summer Series, he produced a host of huge ton-plus finishes, particularly in the latter stages of the tournament.

Wade is a former Matchplay winner and has reached six finals at the prestigious event - more than any current player. You would be foolish to dismiss his chances of adding to that haul at the Marshall Arena.

Josh Gorton

Ratajski the real deal

Krzysztof Ratajski could pose a major threat at this year's World Matchplay

The Polish Eagle means business. A realignment of the rankings meant Ratajski entered the week in the world's top 16, quite some achievement for a virtual unknown a couple of years ago.

His relentless high scoring always marks him as a danger, and he is proving just that. He fell short of a title, but was perhaps only second to Wright in terms of his consistency.

Several 100+ averages and a run to the semi-finals on day one followed by a quarter-final appearance on day four served notice of what Ratajski is all about these days, and his performances were rewarded with a rise to 13th in the world.

How far can he go? We may just find out over the coming weeks. There will be plenty of Pro Tours for Ratajski to add to his six ranking titles, but the challenge now is going to be adjusting to the longer format. He'll get chances as he now has a place in the world's top 16, and his tie against Jermaine Wattimena at the Matchplay will be worth watching.

He has learned every step of the way, and who would bet against him making another giant leap in his short, but quickfire climb to the top of the game.

Paul Prenderville

Beeney on the board

Beeney displayed considerable improvement throughout the Summer Series

Aaron Beeney was the happiest man in Milton Keynes on Friday afternoon and with good reason, after defeating two-time BDO world champion Scott Waites to register his first win as a PDC player.

Beeney, who works full-time as a prison officer, was one of the surprise packages at Qualifying School in January, securing an automatic Tour Card despite accruing just £150 in prize money on last year's Challenge Tour.

The 36-year-old lost his opening 15 games as a PDC player but displayed clear signs of improvement in the early stages of the Summer Series and was duly rewarded with his breakthrough win over the former Grand Slam winner.

The Londoner added almost nine points to his seasonal average in the Summer Series and 24 hours after his victory over Waites, he missed match darts to beat former BDO No 1 James Wilson, posting his highest PDC average in the process.

It was brilliant to see an outpouring of delight for Beeney across social media - a refreshing contrast to the increase in social media abuse towards players over recent weeks.

This could inspire so many amateur players who are considering whether to take the next step, but for Beeney this may mark the start of an exciting chapter - the entire darting community will be willing him on.

Josh Gorton

Bring on the Matchplay

Rob Cross will begin the defence of his Matchplay crown against Gabriel Clemens

Hats off to the PDC for a brilliantly ran event and getting the season back. The Summer Series brought an added edge in the race for top 16 places and just as importantly a place at the Matchplay, as the 12-month Order of Merit sharpened everyone's minds.

It will be less than seven days off for those who have made it to the Matchplay to return to the Marshall Arena later this week and the tournament is likely to be all the stronger for it.

Those who've played their way into the field will prove tough nuts to crack after strong form over the five days of the Summer Series. However, the best of the best showed why they should be on top form.

Sixteen players from the Order of Merit and the 16 best players from a one-year Order of Merit who haven't already qualified means The Matchplay is widely regarded as the tournament that has the best field of the year, with all due respect to the World Championship.

After a five day blitz that saw everyone race to return to form and make the field, that may apply more than ever. See you there!

Paul Prenderville