World Matchplay: Gary Anderson and James Wade go head to head hoping to keep title hopes alive

It seems remarkable that Gary Anderson and James Wade have never met in a major final, given they have 17 major titles between them - but one man's quest for another big televised darts crown will come to an end when they meet on Tuesday night at the World Matchplay, live on Sky Sports.

For the third time in their career head-to-head, they will meet in the sport's second biggest tournament and for the third time it will come at the last-16 stage.

Anderson had to go through the gears before beating the awkward Justin Pipe while Wade was impressive in seeing off a dogged Keegan Brown with typical efficiency.

World Matchplay - Tuesday's matches First Round (6) Nathan Aspinall v Dimitri Van den Bergh Second Round (5) Michael Smith v Mensur Suljovic (15) (8) Gary Anderson v James Wade (9) (1) Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock (16) Gabriel Clemens v Krzysztof Ratajski (13)

Such is the nature of the Matchplay, which pitches together the 32 best players on planet darts, big-name matches at this stage are not uncommon.

"It's like a renewed rivalry, a rivalry we'd maybe forgotten about, a contrast in styles - it's a proper game," Sky Sports expert Mark Webster told The Darts Show podcast.

"James Wade will do what he does, I was impressed with him in the first round as Keegan Brown threw everything at him.

"Gary played Justin Pipe and played well - it's such a close one to call."

However this year, the importance for these two titans of tungsten, perhaps is higher than years gone by and not just because it's the first high-profile tournament since the sport made it's return.

When Anderson lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy in 2018, a lifetime's ambition was realised but it was his last major ranking crown. A World Cup, a Champions League and a Pro Tour crown have all followed but the biggest prizes have alluded him for a couple of years.

Not that the phlegmatic Scot was in any mood to talk things up - is he ever?

"I'm past caring. I am getting to the stage where I don't care what people are saying, maybe the heart is not in it as much, but I wouldn't be here if I didn't care," said Anderson.

"Am I gonna do this until I'm 55/60? No. I am not playing darts 12 months of the year for the next 10 years."

1:14 Highlights from Day Three of the World Matchplay in Milton Keynes Highlights from Day Three of the World Matchplay in Milton Keynes

Wade spoke similarly about looking towards the end of his career, but don't be swayed, these two are fierce competitors and the second-round showdown could bring about fireworks if both bring their A-game.

It's a match-up that is more akin to the last eight or the last four of the big tournaments, and while quarter-final and semi-final meetings between the pair have been common - their two meetings at the Matchplay take on added significance.

It's The Machine who has the upper hand in the Matchplay despite Anderson leading the head-to-head 33-17.

"James looked so composed in the summer Series, he is keen to impress in a tournament that hasn't been a happy hunting ground for a while," added Webster.

"It depends on what Gary turns up because James will play well, he will play with a high 90 average but Gary is one of the best players in the world.

"Gary is much more relaxed about things now, Some players would be worried about defending prize money but not Gary, who is very chilled out."

2:03 Adrian Lewis says he wants to push on from his first round win over Steve Beaton Adrian Lewis says he wants to push on from his first round win over Steve Beaton

Interestingly, it's Wade who leads 5-1 when the pair have met in ranked majors, two of those five wins have come in this tournament - a 13-7 win back in 2009 and a 13-9 win in 2013.

Both players love the format, Wade more than most, recently telling the Darts Show Podcast that he felt it was the truest form of the game.

"In my opinion it's the best format in the world," he continued.

"It's a true reflection of how you're playing. It's not like sets - sets are a lost world in my opinion because you can win more legs and lose the game. I never understood that.

"Match format is the best format. You're first to a certain amount of legs and that's it, it's done.

"In sets you can play like a game-play, you can rest back and let that set go. And then come back when it's your throw. But match-format, you can't hide."

James Wade won his first title of 2020 on day four of the summer series earlier this month

Wade's Matchplay record stands up to anyone else. Six finals is only bettered by Taylor's astonishing 17. He would have wanted more wins but four finals defeats to The Power and one to Michael van Gerwen show he has come up against the best the game has had to offer.

But, like Anderson, there have been slightly diminishing returns for the multiple major champion and winner of the Matchplay in 2007, his major breakthrough.

Again it's back to 2018 for the big TV title. The 2018 European Championship is Wade's last major ranking crown. A World Series title followed as have multiple Pro Tour titles and while Anderson is more reserved, Wade is more bullish when looking at the list of major and ranked winners since that European success.

"I'll be honest with you - some of the players that win majors, it just reassures me. It sounds rude but it's the way I think.

"I see some players that win things and I think you've still plenty of time left Wadey, you've still got time."

So the pair will go head to head, with Anderson defending the £500,000 he won two years ago, there is more pressure on the Scot, not that he ever puts pressure on himself.

They both have the pedigree, they both have the class and with Michael van Gerwen a likely quarter-final opponent, they'll need to hit their stride - so going head to head might just be exactly what they need.

Darts is back on Sky Sports in July and August, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay followed by the six-day Premier League resumption which gets underway on Tuesday August 25.