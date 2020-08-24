Wayne Mardle gives his verdict on the battle to avoid Premier League Darts elimination

Wayne Mardle believes Rob Cross could become embroiled in an elimination dogfight

The Premier League Darts season resumes behind closed doors in Milton Keynes on Tuesday evening, and Sky Sports expert Wayne Mardle returns to cast his verdict on his battle to avoid elimination on Judgement Night.

The ninth-placed player will be eliminated on Thursday evening and last year's semi-finalist Daryl Gurney is the player currently occupying that perilous position.

The Northern Irishman trails Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price by three points with three fixtures remaining before the cut-off, but Mardle believes the basement battle could take a dramatic twist.

Having been absent from the commentary box at last month's World Matchplay, 'Hawaii 501' also offers his thoughts on the unique circumstances and how it impacted many of this year's Premier League participants...

Premier League Darts: Night Seven fixtures Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price Chris Dobey vs Daryl Gurney Peter Wright vs Glen Durrant

Judgement Night drama?

3:55 Daryl Gurney made the semi-finals of last year's Premier League, but it's been far tougher so far in 2020 Daryl Gurney made the semi-finals of last year's Premier League, but it's been far tougher so far in 2020

There is a few leagues within the league at the moment. I am picturing Rob Cross becoming embroiled in a dogfight with Daryl Gurney.

Just say that Gurney beats Dobey and Cross loses to MvG which hold on, they are the likeliest scenarios. Now all of a sudden, Cross is just one point ahead of Gurney.

He is getting involved here and the same with Gerwyn Price as well. You don't want to start getting involved in a dogfight for elimination and as we know, it's looming. That is what those guys are thinking about now - Price, Cross Gurney - they have to be.

Gurney will obviously be thinking about it because he is in trouble, but Price and Cross have to have one eye over their shoulder thinking: 'Hold on now, I could get dragged in here, be careful'.

Whereas the others have got to be thinking - even Gary Anderson who is not playing very well, neither is Peter Wright - they have got to be thinking, just get into the top four and stay there.

'Less pressure' on the challengers

Chris Dobey will take on a struggling Daryl Gurney in Milton Keynes on Tuesday night

I think without a doubt there will be less pressure on the challengers. The reason I say that and this is not a slant at John Henderson's mental toughness, but he absolutely buckled in Aberdeen.

That gave Aspinall the perfect start to the Premier League, what an introduction. No offence it was a game he couldn't lose and he probably thought: 'Well this is alright for a debut, normally it's difficult!"

I do feel sorry for Chris Dobey, Jermaine Wattimena and Jeffrey de Zwaan because it would have been a great night for them and all it is, is another game behind closed doors which is a shame.

Will it matter? Of course it will matter. Will it hinder or help their performance? I don't know. The only two people in my opinion it has affected so far is Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price. They are the players I can categorically say need an atmosphere.

6:17 Take a look at how this year's Premier League Challengers have performed so far this season Take a look at how this year's Premier League Challengers have performed so far this season

Before the World Matchplay, I actually said I think Van Gerwen and Price will struggle, because they really are the two in my opinion that really feed off an atmosphere.

If they're behind and the crowd are on their back they want to shut them up, if they're in front and the crowd are with them, they become even more buoyant. They were flat.

You could tell a few of them were trying to gee themselves up. Nathan Aspinall went through a really flat game and he doesn't normally do that.

Premier League is wide open

MVG is bidding to win a fifth consecutive Premier League crown, but he endured a stuttering start to his 2020 season

They are all pretty inconsistent. I think Michael van Gerwen is without doubt nowhere near as good as he was two or maybe three years. Now that still doesn't mean that he is not head and shoulders above the rest because I think he is.

For three years running it was about 25 tournament wins each year. He was absolutely unplayable and not just winning them - look at the last-leg deciders he was winning, because the other players knew he would hold it together.

I think he is holding it together less which gives them all a great opportunity, but there are some in there that were playing great six or eight months ago, like Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price. I don't think they are playing as well.

I don't think Michael Smith is playing as well, nor is Gary Anderson. Rob Cross has definitely been struggling for a while now, Nathan Aspinall has been having poor games more than we've seen since he went up that level.

Glen Durrant is playing well. He gets overlooked because he's just very solid at every aspect of the game. He's not the quickest, he's not going to hit the most 180s in a tournament, but he's very good under pressure.

Intensive format - who will it suit?

3:24 It's been a mixed Premier League season for Gerwyn Price so far, who sits three points above the drop zone It's been a mixed Premier League season for Gerwyn Price so far, who sits three points above the drop zone

I thought it was really interesting what Gerwyn Price said: 'I'm going to use it as practice.' The thing with Price, unlike a lot of the others, he doesn't take defeat to heart.

He really doesn't care. I don't mean that he couldn't care whether he wins or loses, but he doesn't dwell on defeats and I think it will suit him, because you probably will get beaten at some stage over the 10 nights coming up.

I've made my mind up that Michael van Gerwen is going to run riot, not through averaging 110 every game, but just by being difficult to beat.

Peter Wright currently finds himself outside the play-off positions

Peter Wright - I cannot work out. There was an 83 average against Gerwyn Price [Week Four] and the very next week he averaged 110 against Nathan Aspinall.

Nobody in the world can say 'he has had a bad game so he's going to have a great game', it doesn't work that way, the guys are not robots.

The match practice these guys are going to get is going to be invaluable when it comes to those big, big majors and the Players Championship events as well. Good luck to them all. I'm really looking forward to the next two weeks.

Wayne Mardle was speaking to Sky Sports' Josh Gorton. The Premier League returns from August 25-30, with six successive nights of action in Milton Keynes, live on Sky Sports.