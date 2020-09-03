Gary Anderson dismisses critics as he targets third Premier League title

Gary Anderson has made the play-offs in each of his last five Premier League appearances

Gary Anderson admits he would relish the prospect of silencing his critics and lifting a third Premier League title after tightening his grip on second place in the Premier League table with victory over Daryl Gurney on Wednesday.

'The Flying Scotsman' sat one point above third-placed Michael van Gerwen prior to Wednesday's action and he closed to within three points of league leader Glen Durrant with an 8-6 win over the Northern Irishman Gurney at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena.

Gurney converted 150 and 116 checkouts to establish an early advantage, only for Anderson to reel off six consecutive legs and seize total control of the contest.

However, the two-time Premier League winner squandered a host of match darts in the latter stages as Gurney recovered from 7-3 adrift to force a decider, before Anderson eventually sealed the deal at the 11th time of asking.

Premier League Darts - Thursday's fixtures Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney Gary Anderson v Michael Smith Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall Glen Durrant v Michael van Gerwen

"I was miles in front just about every leg, but I just cannot finish," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"I was just thinking, 'set it up and you'll get another three darts', and I made a complete mess of it and I was back to that stage again, but we got there.

"I'm playing alright, I just have these daft moments that cost me legs and the match. I need to sort that out but I am happy with the way they're going."

Anderson was outside the play-off places prior to the tournament's resumption but is now in pole position to secure a play-off place and finish in the league's top three for the first time in his career.

Despite reaching July's World Matchplay final, Anderson was way below-par by his exceptionally high standards, but he has since added six points to his Premier League tournament average and is unbeaten in his last five outings.

In his post-match press conference, Anderson attributed his recent improvement to the intensive schedule, which he believes has played him back into form.

"I've had five nights practice! That's the most I've seen on a dart board for years, so constantly playing. I would have preferred this to carry on without the two-night break," Anderson added.

"Even though it would have done my head in staying in this hotel, playing darts constantly - the more I am playing, the better I will get."

The two-time world champion has won four of his last five fixtures, including notable wins over world No 1 Michael van Gerwen and world champion Peter Wright, while he surrendered a 7-3 cushion against Durrant.

He produced a blistering barrage of scoring against Gurney, registering 17 140s, seven maximums and boasting a ton-plus average despite missing 18 darts at double.

"I'm expecting it to come good. I love shutting critics up. There's nothing better than that, so trust me I'll be trying, don't you worry." Anderson fired up...

The 49-year-old concedes he will need to sharpen up on the outer ring, but he was in bullish mood as he discussed his prospects of lifting a third Premier League crown in October.

"It will come good, I'm expecting it to come good. I love shutting critics up. There's nothing better than that, so trust me I'll be trying, don't you worry.

"You've also got to remember that I don't give two monkeys what people say. I do not lose one minute's sleep about what people think, or what they say, my life's got nothing to do with them.

"What I do in my time I do. I play darts and I like playing darts. I am starting to get back into it now.

"As for pundits and commentators, I couldn't give two flying hoots what they think or what they say. If I can make them swallow on their own words - good. I hope they choke!"

The Scot takes on his former protege Michael Smith on Thursday night and victory could potentially confirm Anderson's place at The O2, but he believes the pressure is firmly on 'Bully Boy'.

The St Helens star is two points adrift of a top-four spot and relinquished a 7-2 lead against Durrant in Wednesday's opener, having spurned four match darts.

"Michael's 180s are absolutely tremendous but unfortunately it's the doubles that win you the game, as I learned tonight again.

"You can score well all the way through every leg, but if you can't hit the outside bits it has done you no good. As Bobby George says: '180's for show, doubles for dough'.

"I'm there to play darts. He has got to play well, so we'll see what happens. I'm looking forward to it."

Coverage of the 2020 Premier League continues on Sky Sports Arena on Thursday with the second of four consecutive nights of action, as the race to the O2 hots up