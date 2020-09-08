Gary Anderson pulls out of World Series and Autumn Series in Germany

Gary Anderson has decided not to travel to Germany for the Autumn Series and Austria for the World Series

Gary Anderson has withdrawn from the upcoming PDC events in Germany and Austria, citing concerns around travelling during the coronavirus pandemic.

After the successful return to action in the bubble environment created at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, the PDC take their next step towards a full resumption this weekend in Germany with the five-day Autumn Series - but Anderson has confirmed he will not be among the entrants.

The Flying Scotsman, who booked his place at the Premier League Darts Play-Offs last week, has also withdrawn from the World Series of Darts, scheduled for Salzburg the following weekend.

In a statement from his management company, Anderson said: "We've been discussing the Autumn Series for a few weeks now and I'd be delighted to play in it if it was in the UK. But every time I turn on the news I see another country removed from the travel corridor and infections rising around Europe and the rest of the world.

"I'm just not comfortable with the travel involved right now. I need to fly and although I'm confident in my mask wearing and adhering to all the things I should do, I have little faith in other people - I've watched people outside from the safety of the Milton Keynes bubble and there seems little regard for safety and distancing, so imagine that multiplied on a plane.

"I don't want to risk my health or the health of the family. I'm disappointed for my sponsors and fans that I won't be there, but I've always said health and family are my priority.

"The PDC have made Niedernhausen a bubble and players will be tested, and Salzburg is a bubble - but I still need to fly to get to these places and even driving would mean transiting through non travel corridor countries and they are on a red list for a reason.

"I've been playing well at the Premier League but I'm afraid that flying is a risk I'm not willing to take. I've now got the World Grand Prix in Coventry to look forward to next."

Anderson's place at the World Series which starts in Austria on Friday September 18 will go to Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski, who is the highest-placed player from the PDC Order of Merit not currently in the 24-player event that will also feature Fallon Sherrock. James Wade steps up to replace Anderson in the list of seeded players.

PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments September 11 World Series Qualifier September 12-16 Autumn Series September 18-20 World Series of Darts Finals September 25-27 German Darts Championship October 6-12 World Grand Prix October 16 Women's Grand Slam Qualifier October 17-18 Women's Series October 22 Premier League Darts Play-Offs October 29-November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 14-22 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals

Five days of Summer Series action, over a week of World Matchplay and almost two weeks of Premier League Darts have all taken place without a hitch at the Marshall Arena following a three-month halt to the sport's calendar but with a number of Tour Card holders in Europe the PDC recognise their obligation to them.

On Saturday, the PDC move to Niedernhausen in Germany for five days of Players Championship events as the the resumption continues but moves into Europe.

The event was originally scheduled for Hildesheim but moved following changes to flight schedules and travel advisories and the Conference Centre at the H+ Hotel in Niedernhausen will provide a similar set-up to Milton Keynes.

Darts return continues throughout September and October with a number of events rescheduled, including the Premier League Darts Play-Offs which are currently planned for The O2 on October 22.

The World Grand Prix has been switched from the Citywest Hotel outside Dublin to the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, while a switch for the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton could be on the cards as the Aldersley Leisure Village does not have a hotel attached to the venue.

