Autumn Series: Michael van Gerwen says he's 'still the boss' after Pro Tour win

MVG recorded his first ever win over Glen Durrant en route to the title

Michael van Gerwen sent out a loud statement with a Pro Tour victory at the Autumn Series in Germany on Monday.

The Green Machine has been struggling for form of late, suffering a shock early exit at the World Matchplay, and missing out on the Premier League play-offs for the first time.

However, he settled into his groove early on Monday and put together a string of dominant victories.

The world number one impressed throughout the day, averaging three figures in his wins over Reece Robinson, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Glen Durrant and Damon Heta. Having gained revenge on the Australian for his defeat on Sunday, MVG then saw off Nick Kenny for a spot in the decider against Mensur Suljovic.

The final was all one-way traffic, as MVG won 8-1 to seal the title.

The three-time world champ had a fortnight to forget at the Premier League in Milton Keynes

"I'm back. I've just told everyone, I'm still the boss," he said after the final win. "They all know I'm still the boss. Don't worry.

"Almost [back to my best]. I know there's more in the tank. I feel there is more.

"You need to make sure you come back stronger. That's exactly what I did. Today I think I did the right things at the right moments. I didn't make any mistakes. My finishing was good. My scoring could have been better, but I can't really complain. I'm a happy man."

And after ending a horrid run of form, relief isn't the primary emotion.

"People think it's relief but I just think it's still there. I'm still capable of doing the right things at the right moment. I don't need to have any relief, because I know what I'm capable of," he explained.

"If I am capable of playing my own game, nobody is going to beat me. Simple as that."

PDC Autumn Series Day One Peter Wright 8-1 Madars Razma Day Two Damon Heta 8-4 Joe Cullen Day Three Michael van Gerwen 8-1 Mensur Suljovic

Meanwhile the PDC's only female tour card holder Lisa Ashton had an eye-catching run to the last 16, her furthest foray into a Pro Tour event since qualifying through Q-School at the start of the year. The Lancashire Rose beat Jamie Hughes, Alan Tabern and Boris Krcmar, before eventually falling to Nick Kenny.

Lisa Ashton is the first women to have won a PDC Tour Card

PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments September 12-16 Autumn Series September 18-20 World Series of Darts Finals September 25-27 German Darts Championship October 6-12 World Grand Prix October 16 Women's Grand Slam Qualifier October 17-18 Women's Series October 22 Premier League Darts Play-Offs October 29-November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 14-22 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals

Autumn Series Day Three results

Last 16

Luke Humphries 6-0 Keegan Brown

Mensur Suljovic 6-0 Daryl Gurney

Danny Noppert 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Ian White 6-3 Jose de Sousa

Ross Smith 6-4 Joe Cullen

Nick Kenny 6-3 Lisa Ashton

Damon Heta 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Glen Durrant

Quarter-finals

Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Luke Humphries

Ian White 6-3 Danny Noppert

Nick Kenny 6-2 Ross Smith

Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Damon Heta

Semi-final

Mensur Suljovic 7-3 Ian White

Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Nick Kenny

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-1 Mensur Suljovic

