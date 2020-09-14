Autumn Series: Michael van Gerwen says he's 'still the boss' after Pro Tour win
There are two more days of action in Germany with a place at the Grand Slam of Darts on offer for whoever tops the five-day Order of Merit
By Brian Barry
Last Updated: 14/09/20 5:35pm
Michael van Gerwen sent out a loud statement with a Pro Tour victory at the Autumn Series in Germany on Monday.
The Green Machine has been struggling for form of late, suffering a shock early exit at the World Matchplay, and missing out on the Premier League play-offs for the first time.
However, he settled into his groove early on Monday and put together a string of dominant victories.
The world number one impressed throughout the day, averaging three figures in his wins over Reece Robinson, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Glen Durrant and Damon Heta. Having gained revenge on the Australian for his defeat on Sunday, MVG then saw off Nick Kenny for a spot in the decider against Mensur Suljovic.
The final was all one-way traffic, as MVG won 8-1 to seal the title.
"I'm back. I've just told everyone, I'm still the boss," he said after the final win. "They all know I'm still the boss. Don't worry.
"Almost [back to my best]. I know there's more in the tank. I feel there is more.
"You need to make sure you come back stronger. That's exactly what I did. Today I think I did the right things at the right moments. I didn't make any mistakes. My finishing was good. My scoring could have been better, but I can't really complain. I'm a happy man."
And after ending a horrid run of form, relief isn't the primary emotion.
"People think it's relief but I just think it's still there. I'm still capable of doing the right things at the right moment. I don't need to have any relief, because I know what I'm capable of," he explained.
"If I am capable of playing my own game, nobody is going to beat me. Simple as that."
PDC Autumn Series
|Day One
|Peter Wright 8-1 Madars Razma
|Day Two
|Damon Heta 8-4 Joe Cullen
|Day Three
|Michael van Gerwen 8-1 Mensur Suljovic
Meanwhile the PDC's only female tour card holder Lisa Ashton had an eye-catching run to the last 16, her furthest foray into a Pro Tour event since qualifying through Q-School at the start of the year. The Lancashire Rose beat Jamie Hughes, Alan Tabern and Boris Krcmar, before eventually falling to Nick Kenny.
PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments
|September 12-16
|Autumn Series
|September 18-20
|World Series of Darts Finals
|September 25-27
|German Darts Championship
|October 6-12
|World Grand Prix
|October 16
|Women's Grand Slam Qualifier
|October 17-18
|Women's Series
|October 22
|Premier League Darts Play-Offs
|October 29-November 1
|European Championship
|November 6-8
|World Cup of Darts
|November 14-22
|Grand Slam of Darts
|November 27-29
|Players Championship Finals
Autumn Series Day Three results
Last 16
Luke Humphries 6-0 Keegan Brown
Mensur Suljovic 6-0 Daryl Gurney
Danny Noppert 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
Ian White 6-3 Jose de Sousa
Ross Smith 6-4 Joe Cullen
Nick Kenny 6-3 Lisa Ashton
Damon Heta 6-4 Dave Chisnall
Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Glen Durrant
Quarter-finals
Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Luke Humphries
Ian White 6-3 Danny Noppert
Nick Kenny 6-2 Ross Smith
Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Damon Heta
Semi-final
Mensur Suljovic 7-3 Ian White
Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Nick Kenny
Final
Michael van Gerwen 8-1 Mensur Suljovic
