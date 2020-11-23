PDC World Darts Championship 2020/21: Schedule, results & draw
Full details of the draw and schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship which gets under way in December.
PDC World Championship - Champions
|14
|Phil Taylor
|3
|Michael van Gerwen
|2
|Gary Anderson
|Adrian Lewis
|John Part
|1
|Rob Cross
|Dennis Priestley
|Raymond van Barneveld
|Peter Wright
The Draw
Full details will appear here after the draw which takes place on Thursday, December 3 at Sky Studios
Schedule of Play
Full schedule of play will appear once the draw has taken place
Tuesday, December 15
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Wednesday, December 16
Afternoon Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Evening Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Thursday, December 17
Afternoon Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Evening Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Friday, December 18
Afternoon Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Evening Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Saturday, December 19
Afternoon Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Evening Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Sunday, December 20
Afternoon Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Evening Session
3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round
Monday, December 21
4 x Second Round
Tuesday, December 22
Afternoon Session
4 x Second Round
Evening Session
4 x Second Round
Wednesday, December 23
Afternoon Session
4 x Second Round
Evening Session
4 x Second Round
Sunday, December 27
Afternoon Session
3 x Third Round
Evening Session
3 x Third Round
Monday, December 28
Afternoon Session
3 x Third Round
Evening Session
3 x Third Round
Tuesday, December 29
Afternoon Session
3 x Third Round
Evening Session
1 x Third Round, 2 x Fourth Round
Wednesday, December 30
Afternoon Session
3 x Fourth Round
Evening Session
3 x Fourth Round
Friday, January 1
Afternoon Session
2 x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session
2 x Quarter-Finals
Saturday, January 2
Semi-Finals
Sunday, January 3
Final
