PDC World Darts Championship 2020/21: Schedule, results & draw

Peter Wright won his first World Championship with victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace last year

Full details of the draw and schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship which gets under way in December.

PDC World Championship - Champions 14 Phil Taylor 3 Michael van Gerwen 2 Gary Anderson Adrian Lewis John Part 1 Rob Cross Dennis Priestley Raymond van Barneveld Peter Wright

The Draw

Full details will appear here after the draw which takes place on Thursday, December 3 at Sky Studios

Schedule of Play

Full schedule of play will appear once the draw has taken place

Tuesday, December 15

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Wednesday, December 16

Afternoon Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Evening Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Thursday, December 17

Afternoon Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Evening Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Friday, December 18

Afternoon Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Evening Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Saturday, December 19

Afternoon Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Evening Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Sunday, December 20

Afternoon Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Evening Session

3 x First Round, 1 x Second Round

Monday, December 21

4 x Second Round

Tuesday, December 22

Afternoon Session

4 x Second Round

Evening Session

4 x Second Round

Wednesday, December 23

Afternoon Session

4 x Second Round

Evening Session

4 x Second Round

Sunday, December 27

Afternoon Session

3 x Third Round

Evening Session

3 x Third Round

Monday, December 28

Afternoon Session

3 x Third Round

Evening Session

3 x Third Round

Tuesday, December 29

Afternoon Session

3 x Third Round

Evening Session

1 x Third Round, 2 x Fourth Round

Wednesday, December 30

Afternoon Session

3 x Fourth Round

Evening Session

3 x Fourth Round

Friday, January 1

Afternoon Session

2 x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session

2 x Quarter-Finals

Saturday, January 2

Semi-Finals

Sunday, January 3

Final

Coverage of the PDC World Darts Championship begins on Sky Sports on Tuesday, December 15, with every dart from every session right through until the final on Sunday, January 3.