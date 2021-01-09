Premier League, 2021: Colin Lloyd backs Dave Chisnall to grab final spot

Dave Chisnall's World Championship performances have helped his chances of making this year's Premier League

With the last spot for this year's Premier League Darts up for grabs, Sky Sports' pundit Colin Lloyd has backed Dave Chisnall to take it with both hands following his impressive showing at the World Championship.

The St Helens ace produced the performance of his life in hammering Michael van Gerwen 5-0 at Alexandra Palace to end a run of 27 games without a win against the Dutchman.

Chisnall averaged 107.34, crashed in 14 maximums and wired double 12 for a nine-darter en route to a spectacular whitewash win which earned him a semi-final showdown against Gary Anderson.

His dream ended with a 6-3 defeat at the hands of 'The Flying Scotsman' but he had already made everybody sit up and take notice with a blistering showing.

3:59 Chisnall felt practice makes perfect after his memorable 5-0 victory over Michael van Gerwen Chisnall felt practice makes perfect after his memorable 5-0 victory over Michael van Gerwen

With nine players already confirmed for the delayed Premier League season, the 10th player is due to be announced after this month's Masters.

Chisnall will open his Masters campaign in the second round against the winner of the match between Daryl Gurney and Jeffrey de Zwaan. The 40-year-old will be aiming for a deep run in order to strengthen his chances of making the line-up.

And former world No 1, Lloyd, has backed 'Chizzy' to cement his spot when speaking on the latest episode of the Darts Show Podcast.

"I think the run that he's had at the World Championship has spoken volumes," said Lloyd. "He's back playing the way we know he can play.

"Some people say, 'Oh, he was disappointing. He had that win against MVG and he didn't really perform against Gary Anderson'. Well, you know what? That's a lot of expectation to build up to again. You've only had one sleep in between. He was getting a bit tired and he missed a few shots."

🟡Lloyd backing Chizzy🟡@ColinJawsLloyd says that he would pick @ChizzyChisnall for the last 2021 @OfficialPDC Premier League spot, who would you pick?



0:12 Chisnall reeled in 'The Big Fish' during his semi-final defeat against Gary Anderson Chisnall reeled in 'The Big Fish' during his semi-final defeat against Gary Anderson

Lloyd continued: "I think Chizzy has got his mind in the right place. He's got the set up in the right way. I think he spoke about that, he's got his darts sorted out and I think he's great value and he's great entertainment."

Host Paul Prenderville went for Michael Smith to be the 10th and final pick, despite his early exit from the World Championship.

