Kyle Anderson relinquishes PDC Tour Card as 'The Original' elects to stay in Australia

Anderson did not return to the PDC Pro Tour following the lockdown

Australian star Kyle Anderson has relinquished his PDC Tour Card, instead opting to stay in Australia.

'The Original' has remained Down Under since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic last March, having returned from the UK.

The 33-year-old, who is one of only eight players to ever hit a nine-dart finish at the PDC World Championship, became a professional in 2014 after coming through Q-School, picking up a first ranking title at a Players Championship event three years later.

He reached the last 32 at the Ally Pally on four separate occasions, and reached a World Cup semi-final with Simon Whitlock in 2018.

Anderson, who was ranked 60th on the PDC Order of Merit going into 2021, is expecting a second child later this year with wife Tara, while they also have a son, Charles.

"After playing in today's DPA event and with the ongoing pandemic, I had another long chat with my management with the outcome being to relinquish my Tour Card with immediate effect," he said.

"I have had a great seven years in the PDC but I have a new child on the way next month, so it's only fair that I give my Tour Card up so that another rising star can try to achieve their dream.

"I would like to thank the PDC for the amazing opportunity that I had been given, and I will hopefully be seeing everyone again in the World Series in Australia."

The Australian star has spent seven years on the tour

Anderson's manager Mark Elkin added: "Kyle has sacrificed so much over the last seven years, only seeing his family two or three times a year, and this finally took its toll on him.

"We have had numerous talks about his Tour Card and he was determined to come back. I think today's decision has just taken a huge weight off his shoulders, he has our blessing and will always be part of our team. We will be keeping a close eye on him on the DPA Tour."

Anderson's decision means that Maik Kuivenhoven, who had been the highest-ranked player on the PDC Order of Merit to lose his Tour Card following the World Championship, will retain his PDC Tour Card for 2021.

Harry Ward has already relinquished his Tour Card this year, with Mark McGeeney having been the player to retain his professional status in the top 64 as a result.