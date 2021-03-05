UK Open: Lisa Ashton sets women's scoring record as Peter Wright and Gary Anderson crash out on day one

Lisa Ashton set a new women's scoring record on day one of the UK Open

Lisa Ashton produced a women's world record average while Peter Wright and Gary Anderson were among the high-profile casualties on day one of the UK Open, which also saw Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price progress as Raymond van Barneveld suffered defeat in his televised return.

The major competition, often dubbed 'The FA Cup of Darts' due to an open draw taking place at the end of each round, is taking place behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The big guns - specifically the top 32 in the PDC Order of Merit - entered the fray on Friday evening, receiving byes into the fourth round.

In the final contest of the night, former world champion Snakebite was beaten 10-5 by a rampant Dave Chisnall, who finished the game with a ton average to reach the last 32.

Anderson had found himself on the wrong end of a thriller as he lost 10-9 to Dirk van Duijvenbode after the Dutchman survived two match darts to seal the win in a last-leg decider.

Van Gerwen came from 8-7 down to overcome Scott Mitchell 10-8 in a less-than-stellar performance, while his successor in the world No 1 slot Price coasted to a 10-5 win over Peter Hudson.

One of the matches of the evening session came courtesy of Michael Smith and Joe Cullen, the former - having found himself 5-1 down - edging it 10-9 with an 11-dart deciding leg after his opponent had missed double 10 for a 128 checkout to clinch the victory.

Former UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall was beaten 10-5 by Krzysztof Ratajski despite a 101.7 average, and Premier League champion Glen Durrant saw his tournament end prematurely at the hands of a 10-6 loss to Danny Noppert.

On the back of winning his first senior PDC ranking title in Bolton last week, Callan Rydz prevailed 10-6 against Jermaine Wattimena, Ryan Searle recorded a 103.5 average en route to a 10-7 win over Adrian Lewis, and James Wade required a 102.4 average to see off Ryan Joyce 10-9.

There was also a dream debut for 22-year-old John Brown, who beat Mark McGeeney 10-6 in round four as the last player standing from those that started in round one.

Luke Woodhouse meanwhile sent Dimitri van den Bergh packing with a 10-5 win over the reigning World Matchplay champion.

Ashton picks up first televised victory in PDC

Lisa Ashton in action on day one of the UK Open

Ashton made a stunning start to the competition, defeating Aaron Beeney 6-2 in the second round.

'The Lancashire Rose' averaged 100 in the triumph, in what was her first televised win since she won her PDC Tour Card last year.

She became the first woman to win at the UK Open since Deta Hedman in 2005, while her average of 100.30 was a world record for a female player.

The win saw Ashton progress to the third round, but she fell to Darius Labanauskas on a 6-2 scoreline.

High-profile exits in the afternoon session

Barney, fresh from his first PDC ranking title since 2013 last week, failed to mark his televised return with a win.

The five-time world champ fell to a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the in-form Alan Soutar, who went on to beat Stephen Bunting 10-5 later that evening.

Raymond van Barneveld suffered an early exit in his first televised match since coming out of retirement

Damon Heta suffered a shock defeat at the hands of David Evans, with the Australian star getting defeated 6-1.

Recent Q-School graduates Danny Baggish and Kirk Shepherd were defeated in the second round, while Keane Barry and Jelle Klaasen were among those to bow out in the next stage.

Nine-dart delight for Bialecki and Van der Wal

17-year-old Sebastian Bialecki announced himself in style early in the day. The 17-year-old, who was not even born when the inaugural UK Open took place in 2003, recorded the perfect leg during a 6-2 first-round win over Scotland's Jim McEwan.

However, Bialecki was then given a taste of his own medicine, as Jitse van der Wal hit 'the nine' against him in the following game.

Bialecki and Van der Wal become just the sixth and seventh players to have hit nine-darters at the UK Open, joining Phil Taylor, Mervyn King, Gary Anderson, Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton in an elite club.

Fifth-round draw

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT start):

Main stage

Rob Cross v James Wade

Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans

Michael Smith v Jose De Sousa

Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic

Stage Two

Darius Labanauskas v Simon Whitlock

Daryl Gurney v Gabriel Clemens

Chris Dobey v John Brown

Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Stage Three

Luke Humphries v Ryan Searle

Callan Rydz v Martin Kleermaker

Alan Souter v Ron Meulenkamp

Luke Woodhouse v Brendan Dolan

Stage Four

Peter Jacques v Max Hopp

Scott Waites v Devon Petersen

Krzysztof Ratajski v Madars Razma

Dave Chisnall v Danny Noppert

Results

Evening Session

Fourth Round

Daryl Gurney 10-8 Jason Lowe

Ryan Searle 10-7 Adrian Lewis

Max Hopp 10-6 Vincent van der Voort

John Brown 10-6 Mark McGeeney

Callan Rydz 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena

Jonny Clayton 10-7 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Darius Labanauskas 10-5 Darren Webster

Michael Smith 10-9 Joe Cullen

James Wade 10-9 Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Scott Mitchell

Gerwyn Price 10-5 Peter Hudson

Ricky Evans 10- 7 Ian White

Alan Soutar 10-5 Stephen Bunting

Brendan Dolan 10-7 Kai Fan Leung

Dave Chisnall 10-5 Peter Wright

Rob Cross 10-8 Andy Hamilton

Martijn Kleermaker 10-8 Jamie Hughes

Simon Whitlock 10-7 Karel Sedlacek

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-5 Nathan Aspinall

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-9 Gary Anderson

Devon Petersen 10-5 Jeffrey De Zwaan

Luke Woodhouse 10-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Peter Jacques 10-9 Andy Boulton

Mensur Suljovic 10-6 Sebastian Bialecki

Gabriel Clemens 10-4 Adam Hunt

José de Sousa 10-9 Mervyn King

Ron Meulenkamp 10-7 Steve Lennon

Madars Razma 10-6 David Evans

Scott Waites 10-6 Keegan Brown

Chris Dobey 10-6 John Henderson

Danny Noppert 10-6 Glen Durrant

Luke Humphries 10-8 Kim Huybrechts

Afternoon Session

Third Round

Max Hopp 6-3 William O'Connor

David Evans 6-1 Damon Heta

Alan Soutar 6-3 Mickey Mansell

Mark McGeeney 6-5 Steve Beaton

Callan Rydz 6-5 Ross Smith

Darius Labanauskas 6-2 Lisa Ashton

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Krzysztof Kciuk

Keegan Brown 6-1 James Wilson

Scott Waites 6-4 Martin Atkins

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Keane Barry

Adam Hunt 6-0 Scott Taylor

Ron Meulenkamp 6-2 Eddie Lovely

Kai Fan Leung 6-5 Nick Kenny

Madars Razma 6-2 Jim Williams

Jason Lowe 6-1 Steve West

Andy Boulton 6-3 Jelle Klaasen

Steve Lennon 6-4 Kevin Doets

Karel Sedlacek 6-0 Rhys Griffin

Peter Jacques 6-1 Ciaran Teehan

John Henderson 6-5 Matt Edgar

Andy Hamilton 6-1 Gary Blades

Martijn Kleermaker 6-5 Martin Schindler

John Brown 6-3 Chas Barstow

Brendan Dolan 6-1 Maik Kuivenhoven

Peter Hudson 6-1 Gino Vos

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Josh Payne

Darren Webster 6-4 Ted Evetts

Ryan Searle 6-5 Jack Main

Scott Mitchell 6-3 Andrew Gilding

Sebastian Bialecki 6-3 Derk Telnekes

Byes: Ryan Joyce, Luke Humphries

Second Round

Lisa Ashton 6-2 Aaron Beeney

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Alan Soutar 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Keane Barry v Geert Nentjes

Martin Atkins 6-3 Bradley Brooks

Martijn Kleermaker 6-3 Wayne Jones

Scott Mitchell 6-5 Lewis Williams

Ciaran Teehan 6-5 Danny Baggish

Nick Kenny 6-5 Ryan Meikle

Martin Schindler 6-1 Jeff Smith

Andy Hamilton 6-5 Damian Mol

Jim Williams 6-1 Kirk Shepherd

Peter Jacques 6-2 Michael Rasztovits

Peter Hudson 6-1 Jesus Noguera

Scott Waites Bye (Steve Brown timed out)

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-3 Kevin McDine

David Evans 6-4 Steffen Siepmann

Derk Telnekes 6-2 Niels Zonneveld

Gino Vos 6-5 Alan Tabern

Kai Fan Leung 6-3 Joe Murnan

Andrew Gilding 6-1 Jon Worsley

Jack Main 6-4 Robert Collins

Rhys Griffin 6-4 Mike De Decker

Scott Taylor 6-5 Maikel Verberk

Karel Sedlacek 6-0 Harald Leitinger

Gary Blades 6-0 Dom Taylor

John Brown 6-5 Nathan Rafferty

Chas Barstow 6-1 Martin Thomas

Krzysztof Kciuk 6-2 Ryan Murray

Kevin Doets 6-4 William Borland

Sebastian Bialecki 6-3 Jitse van der Wal

Eddie Lovely 6-5 Jason Heaver

First Round

Martin Schindler 6-5 Berry van Peer

Danny Baggish 6-3 Brett Claydon

Kirk Shepherd 6-3 Gordon Mathers

Boris Koltsov 6-1 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Jim Williams 6-5 Zoran Lerchbacher

Geert Nentjes 6-5 Richie Burnett

Rhys Griffin 6-5 Sean Fisher

Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Matt Jackson

Kevin McDine 6-5 Keelan Kay

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Brian Raman

Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Geert De Vos

Maikel Verberk 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Scott Taylor 6-4 John Michael

Jack Main 6-2 Shane McGuirk

Jason Heaver 6-2 Lorenzo Pronk

Lewis Williams 6-3 Luc Peters

Sebastian Bialecki 6-2 Jim McEwan

Chas Barstow 6-4 Lukas Wenig

Joe Murnan 6-2 Matthew Dennant

Kevin Doets 6-3 Joe Davis

Gino Vos 6-4 Adam Gawlas

Damian Mol 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Dom Taylor 6-5 Jake Jones

Peter Hudson 6-1 Ryan De Vreede

John Brown 6-3 Gavin Carlin

Byes: Robert Collins, David Evans, Andrew Gilding, Michael Rasztovits, Martin Thomas, Scott Mitchell, Jitse van der Wal.

