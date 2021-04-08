PDC announces details for 2021 World Series of Darts with Finals tournament set for Amsterdam

The PDC has announced that the 2021 World Series of Darts Finals will take place at the AFAS Live in Amsterdam from October 29 2021, having previously enjoyed sell-out crowds at the venue in 2019.

The news comes along with the announcement that four of this year's planned World Series international events have been postponed until 2022.

Five World Series of Darts events were due to take place around the globe in 2021, with June's double-header of the US Darts Masters and Nordic Darts Masters to be followed in August by the New South Wales Darts Masters, Queensland Darts Masters and New Zealand Darts Masters.

While plans are in place to stage the Nordic Darts Masters on September 17-18 2021, Copenhagen is also set to be a destination on the 2022 World Series of Darts tour alongside four events which are being postponed by 12 months due to the ongoing global situation.

The international phase of the 2022 World Series of Darts will now be as follows:

US Darts Masters

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York

June 3-4

Queensland Darts Masters

Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

August 12-13

New South Wales Darts Masters

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

August 19-20

New Zealand Darts Masters

Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

August 26-27

Nordic Darts Masters

Forum Copenhagen

Dates TBC

"Due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel, we felt it appropriate to provide clarity on our plans for the World Series of Darts," said PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter.

"We remain very excited about the PDC's debut events in New York, Wollongong and Townsville, as well as returning to Hamilton and Copenhagen, and have been highly encouraged by how the planned events have been received by darts fans globally.

"Agreeing dates to stage the events in 2022 gives fans the chance to plan with a greater degree of certainly for what promises to be a fantastic year of World Series events."

