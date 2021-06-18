PDC announce new multi-year, multi-tournament deal with title sponsors Cazoo

Gerwyn Price and Johnny Clayton will defend their title at the Cazoo World Cup of Darts after the PDC announced a new sponsorship deal

The PDC have announced a new multi-year deal that will see Cazoo as title sponsors for three of their upcoming events including the World Cup of Darts, live on Sky Sports.

The online car retailer will feature on player's shirts, the playing arena and interview backdrops as part of the agreement which will see the European Championship, the Grand Slam of Darts, and the World Cup all carry the brand as its tournament title.

"We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Matchroom to launch the Cazoo World Cup of Darts, Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts and Cazoo European Championship with the Professional Darts Corporation later this year and to be extending our deal with the World Snooker Tour to launch three additional Cazoo snooker tournaments," said Alex Chesterman OBE, the founder and CEO of Cazoo.

"This wider partnership with Matchroom will help to further grow our audience as we build Cazoo into a household brand and continue to deliver the best car buying experience to darts and snooker fans across the UK and Europe."

The increasingly popular World Cup has already been confirmed for September 9-12 in Germany and all four days will be live on Sky Sports as 32 nations battle it out to be crowned champions of the world.

Cazoo will sponsor the World Cup of Darts, the European Championships, and the Grand Slam of Darts

Wales picked up the title in Salzburg last year, and Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will be hot favourites to defend their crown in Jena.

Dates for the European Championship and the Grand Slam of Darts have yet to be confirmed as the PDC continues to plan for a busy second half of the season - Wright is the defending European champion and Jose De Sousa won his first major when he claimed the Grand Slam.

The deal is part of a wider agreement with Matchroom Multi-Sport that will also feature the brand extending its deal with the World Snooker Tour and Fish O'Mania.

"It's fantastic to have a brand like Cazoo involved with us in both snooker and darts and we have thoroughly enjoyed working with Alex and his team, who have proven to be creative and innovative partners," said Barry Hearn OBE, the President of Matchroom.

"We are now partnering with Cazoo on nine of the most prestigious tournaments and eagerly-awaited events on the snooker and darts calendars, as well as for FishOMania. We look forward to introducing the Cazoo brand to our loyal fanbase and to a long and productive relationship."

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in July, with nine days of coverage from the iconic Winter Gardens and the World Matchplay - the action gets underway on Saturday July 17.