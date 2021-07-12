World Matchplay Darts 2021: Jermaine Wattimena brought in as replacement after Mensur Suljovic withdrawal

Mensur Suljovic will not be competing in Blackpool

Mensur Suljovic has withdrawn from next week's World Matchplay, and will be replaced in the field by Jermaine Wattimena.

The Austrian star is unable to compete due to medical reasons.

"Suljovic has withdrawn from the World Matchplay for medical reasons, having been advised against travelling to the UK by his doctor," read a PDC statement.

"The 2018 World Matchplay finalist has also not competed in the two most recent blocks of PDC Super Series events, with his last competitive appearance coming in Players Championship 12.

"Under PDC Rule 3.7, Suljovic will be replaced directly in the draw by the next non-qualified player from the ProTour Order of Merit, Dutch star Wattimena."

Jermaine Wattimena is the benefactor of Suljovic's withdrawal

Suljovic's withdrawal means Wattimena will slot directly into his spot, which sees the 'Machine Gun' set for a first-round showdown with top seed and world champion Gerwyn Price.

This will be the Dutchman's fourth consecutive appearance at the World Matchplay, but he has failed to reach the second round on the three previous occasions.

Nine days of action at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool gets underway on Saturday, July 17, and every match will be live on Sky Sports.

World Matchplay draw

(1) Gerwyn Price v Jermaine Wattimena

(16) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode

(8) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Devon Petersen

(9) Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort

(4) James Wade v Luke Humphries

(13) Krzysztof Ratajski v Brendan Dolan

(5) Rob Cross v Ross Smith

(12) Glen Durrant v Callan Rydz

(2) Peter Wright v Danny Noppert

(15) Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey

(7) Michael Smith v Ryan Searle

(10) Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Damon Heta

(14) Daryl Gurney v Ian White

(6) Gary Anderson v Stephen Bunting

(11) Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King

