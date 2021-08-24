Kyle Anderson: Australian darts star dies aged 33

Watch Kyle Anderson's nine-darter against Ian White at the 2014 World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace Watch Kyle Anderson's nine-darter against Ian White at the 2014 World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Australian darts star Kyle Anderson has died aged 33.

One of eight players to hit a nine-dart finish at the PDC World Championship, Anderson turned professional in 2014 and reached the last 32 at Alexandra Palace on four occasions.

He won a first ranking title at a Players Championship event in August 2017 and won the Auckland Darts Masters a week later.

He also achieved a second televised nine-darter in the semi-finals of the 2017 European Championship, and was joined by brother Beau in competing at the 2013 Sydney Darts Masters and 2014 World Championship.

A lovely man and always fun to be with, very sorry to hear about Kyle. We had many great games and a fantastic player. A credit to Australian and world darts. RIP mate. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/1tpS9U5HZY — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) August 24, 2021

Anderson returned to his home city of Perth in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and relinquished his PDC Tour Card earlier this year, opting to remain in Australia ahead of the birth of his second child.

"We send our condolences and best wishes to Kyle's family and friends at this terribly sad time, particularly his wife and children," said PDC president Barry Hearn.

"Kyle's achievements in his short-lived career were outstanding, notably his Auckland Darts Masters win, and a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream.

"He was a popular player on the tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world."

Totally gutted to wake to the terrible news about Kyle. Not only a brilliant player but a very nice man. Many times I played against him and loved playing with him. You will be missed Kyle but never forgotten - tragic 🥲🌹🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/TgYJdGHKxE — Simon Whitlock (@SWhitlock180) August 24, 2021

The Professional Darts Players Association tweeted: "So sad to wake up to the news today that Kyle Anderson has passed away, our sincere condolences to all his family and friends. He will be sadly missed."

Darts referee Russ Bray said: "I am absolutely devastated to hear Kyle Anderson has passed away. A nicer person you could not wish to meet. A lovely man and good friend. My thoughts are with his young family. RIP bud, so, so sad."

Anderson competed in seven World Championships and seven UK Opens, reaching the quarter-finals in the latter in 2016, and also reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the European Championship.

He represented Australia four times in the PDC World Cup of Darts alongside Simon Whitlock, reaching the 2018 semi-finals.

Former BDO world champion Stephen Bunting tweeted: "Absolutely gutted hearing the news this morning. RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn't been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate."